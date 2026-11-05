📢 San José Youth Priorities Survey now open (10–12 minutes)

📢 Share your voice: Youth Priorities Survey now open

San José’s Youth Commission has launched its annual Youth Priorities Survey to make sure local youth have a real say in city decisions.

The survey takes about 10–12 minutes and has 4 parts:

Issues that matter to you

Education & career readiness

Safety & community belonging

About you

All questions are optional, responses are anonymous, and your personal info is not linked to your answers.

Results will help the Youth Commission shape recommendations to the Mayor and City Council, and guide events, programs, and policy ideas focused on San José youth.

Everyone who completes the survey is entered into a drawing to win a pair of Apple AirPods.

If you’re a young person in San José, take a few minutes to fill out the Youth Priorities Survey online and help influence how public resources for youth are used.