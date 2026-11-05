⚖️ San Jose Legal Jobs: Multiple Attorney Roles Up to $300K

San Jose’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for attorneys with employment or immigration experience. Here are several strong roles with clear pay info and solid benefits.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a full-service San Jose law firm)

We Are Legal Revolution (for a full-service San Jose law firm) Location: San Jose, CA (fully remote, CA-based)

(fully remote, CA-based) Salary: $200,000–$300,000 base + performance bonus

Type: Full-time, Senior Employment Defense Attorney

Handle California employment defense cases from start to finish with 5–10+ years experience, active CA Bar, and strong litigation skills. This role offers path to partnership, about 1,800 billable hours, client ownership, and a chance to mentor juniors while working fully remote.

Employer: Lathrop GPM LLP

Location: San Jose, CA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $230,000–$260,000

Type: Full-time Employment Attorney

Join an Am Law 200 firm’s growing labor, employment, and higher ed practice, advising business clients and litigating. You’ll need 8+ years of employment law experience, active CA license, strong writing, and a desire to appear in court; role includes hybrid work, full health benefits, retirement plan, PTO, parental leave, and professional development support.

Employer: PizanoLaw, P.C.

Location: San Jose, CA (in person)

Salary: $90,000–$100,000 per year

Type: Full-time Associate Immigration Attorney

Work at a small but growing removal defense/family immigration firm focused on keeping families together. Spanish fluency is required; 1 year of immigration experience is preferred but not required if you show strong interest in immigration law. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, relocation help, bar/AILA dues, and bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good legal roles in San Jose move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.