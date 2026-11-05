🚚 San Jose Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Roles Up to $93K+

San Jose’s logistics scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on warehouse work and higher-level supply chain roles. If you like keeping goods moving and vendors happy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Apera

Apera Location: San Jose, CA (onsite)

Type: Contract, full-time (40+ hrs/week)

Pay: $70/hour

Lead sourcing and supplier management for battery, electric motor, and powertrain components in a fast-paced engineering environment. Great fit if you have 10+ years in procurement/supply chain, know ERP systems and contract negotiation, and want to help build next‑gen electrified systems.

Employer: Bio-Techne

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $56,700 – $93,300/year

Purchase goods and services that keep a life sciences and diagnostics company running smoothly. You’ll handle quotes, POs, vendor negotiations, and inventory support, with strong benefits and growth paths for folks with 1–3 years of purchasing or supply chain experience.

Employer: Corovan

Location: San Jose, CA (on-site customer location)

Type: Part-time, variable hours

Pay: $21.00 – $25.46/hour

Hands-on role doing receiving, palletizing, staging, and loading/unloading trucks for a large customer site. Good match if you have 1–2 years of warehouse or forklift experience, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want steady physical work with some chances to assist on move projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.