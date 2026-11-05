🏥 San Jose Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

San Jose’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—hospitals, clinics, and labs are all hiring. If you’re in medical or allied health, this is a good moment to make a move or level up.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate conventional, fluoroscopic, and portable X-ray equipment, assist physicians during complex exams, and help manage patient flow. Great if you’re confident with contrast media, sterile procedures, and want to be a go-to resource for the rad team.

Employer: Canyon Springs Post-Acute

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: $40–$43/hour (DOE)

Provide direct nursing care to residents overnight, give meds and treatments, and monitor conditions in a post-acute/long-term care setting. Solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)) and open to new grads with an active CA LVN license.

Employer: San Jose Behavioral Health Hospital

Location: San Jose, CA – Onsite only

Type: Part-time (32 hours/week)

Salary: $29–$45/hour (DOE)

Handle inquiries, pre-admission assessments, insurance verifications, and admissions for a 133-bed acute psychiatric hospital. Good fit if you have a behavioral science or nursing background and like fast-paced, patient-facing coordination work.

(Duplicate role also listed on Indeed; details are the same.)

Employer: Links Healthcare

Location: San Jose, CA (travel to multiple SNFs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$110,000/year

Lead billing and collections for Medicare, Medi-Cal, managed care, and more across skilled nursing facilities. Ideal if you have ~3+ years SNF BOM experience, strong Medicare/Medi-Cal billing skills, and don’t mind traveling between facilities.

Employer: Good Samaritan Hospital – HCA Healthcare

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56.27–$81.98/hour

Provide advanced PT care for patients recovering from illness, injury, or surgery, and mentor others on the team. Requires 5 years’ experience, CA PT license, and BLS—backed by a large hospital system with strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: San Jose Skyport Medical Offices

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 9:00–5:30)

Salary: $76.09–$85.65/hour

High-level mammo role doing specialized and routine diagnostic imaging, including mobile and fluoro support. Requires CA CRT with fluoro and venipuncture, mammography certificate, and at least 1–2 years specialty experience; union position with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: San Jose Hospital / Building 24

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00)

Salary: $48.74–$52.56/hour

Work in acute mental health, giving meds, managing the milieu, documenting care, and supporting treatment plans for adults and kids. Needs a CA Psych Tech license, BLS, and at least 6 months recent acute psych experience.

Employer: White Blossom Care Center

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45–$50/hour (DOE)

Lead LVNs and CNAs, oversee admissions and clinical documentation, and run PCC audits in a SNF. Best for experienced LVNs (no new grads) with SNF background, leadership experience, and strong knowledge of Title 22.

Employer: Stanford Health Care

Location: San Jose, CA – 2585 Samaritan Dr

Type: Full-time, rotating 8-hour shifts

Salary: $70.14–$78.98/hour (base pay scale)

Perform a wide range of MRI exams with high-field magnets, assist in training residents/students, and keep protocols current. Requires BLS plus ARMRIT/ARRT/CRT and at least 1 year related MRI or radiology experience.

Employer: Luminary Genetics (US Fertility)

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9:00–5:30

Salary: $27/hour (DOE)

Support advanced NGS testing for IVF patients—handling sample receiving, DNA amplification, sequencing, and data analysis. Great fit if you have a BS in Biology (or related), 1+ year lab experience, and love detailed benchwork.

Employer: Edu-Aids

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time, school year

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (DOE)

Provide OT services to students based on IEPs, focusing on fine motor, sensory, and self-care skills in school settings. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and a signing bonus; requires a CA OT license and a master’s in OT.

Employer: Good Samaritan Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87.31–$120/hour

Float across ICU and critical care areas, managing complex patients and leading in emergencies. Requires a CA RN license, ICU experience (min 1 year, 5+ preferred), ACLS, BCLS, NIHSS, and offers a strong HCA benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—San Jose employers are growing fast, and getting your name in early can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.