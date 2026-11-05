🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs in San Jose, Up to $85K

San Jose’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level dishwashing to full-on management. Here are a few solid picks if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: miniBOSS

miniBOSS Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.45/hour + employee discount

Help keep this arcade bar running smoothly by bussing tables, wiping down games, and keeping the floor clean and safe. Great if you like staying on your feet, working in a fun, high-energy space, and being part of a tight team.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $20.50–$25.40/hour (experience-based)

Keep the kitchen and dish area spotless while supporting the prepared foods team. Good fit if you want steady hours, like working behind the scenes, and want access to Whole Foods’ store discount and other Whole Benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time (part-time options mentioned)

Pay: From $21.25/hour + cash incentives

Lead shifts, manage crew schedules, and keep service, safety, and cleanliness on point. This is a strong pick if you want management experience, flexible scheduling, and perks like paid time off, tuition help, and free/discounted meals.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.10–$43.07/hour (experience-based)

Run the prepared foods department, from sales and labor budgets to hiring, training, and merchandising. Ideal if you have retail + leadership experience and want a higher-responsibility role with room to grow inside a big brand.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (San Ramon Marriott)

Location: San Jose area (San Ramon, CA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year + potential bonus

Oversee front desk operations, guest check-in/out, and a team of front office staff while partnering with other hotel departments. Great for someone with front desk leadership experience who wants strong pay, hotel discounts, and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.