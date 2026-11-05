🛒 San Jose Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

San Jose’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from gyms to jewelry to pet care. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people face‑to‑face.

Employer: Mattress Firm

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$73,000/year + uncapped commission

Deadline: 11/30/2026

Help customers find the right mattress and earn strong pay with base plus uncapped commission, 401(k) match, and full benefits. This is an in-store sales role where you’ll become a “sleep expert,” use digital tools, and build long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Brilliant Earth

Location: San Jose, CA showroom

Type: Full-time, in-person (Tue–Sat)

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year (target range)

Lead a luxury jewelry showroom, coach a sales team, and own store performance for a mission-driven, sustainable brand. Comes with structured career growth, set schedule, strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401k match), and sales incentives.

Employer: Planet Fitness (Taymax Group)

Location: 1328 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA 95129

Type: Part-time, overnight

Pay: $18.45–$19.00/hour

Great fit if you’re a night owl who likes a gym vibe. You’ll greet members, give tours, handle front-desk tasks, and help keep the club clean and welcoming.

Employer: Meriwest Credit Union

Location: San Jose, CA (various branches)

Type: Full-time, on-site only

Pay Range: $22.60–$28.25/hour (target entry between min–midpoint)

Bank-style member service role where you travel between branches, handle transactions, and cross-sell financial products. Offers strong benefits (medical from day one, pension/401k, bonuses, PTO, tuition help) and steady growth potential.

Employer: Petco

Location: 5650 Cottle Rd, Suite 30, San Jose, CA 95123

Type: Part-time, in-store

Pay Range: $17.00–$25.00/hour

Start Rate: $19.45/hour

Perfect if you love animals and people. You’ll care for pets and aquatic life, keep habitats clean, help customers with pet care questions, and support sales on the floor and at the register.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same company. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.