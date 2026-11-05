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🛒 San Jose Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
San Jose’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from gyms to jewelry to pet care. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people face‑to‑face.
Sleep Expert – Sales
Employer: Mattress Firm
Location: San Jose, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000–$73,000/year + uncapped commission
Deadline: 11/30/2026
Help customers find the right mattress and earn strong pay with base plus uncapped commission, 401(k) match, and full benefits. This is an in-store sales role where you’ll become a “sleep expert,” use digital tools, and build long-term customer relationships.
Luxury Store Manager, Jewelry
Employer: Brilliant Earth
Location: San Jose, CA showroom
Type: Full-time, in-person (Tue–Sat)
Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year (target range)
Lead a luxury jewelry showroom, coach a sales team, and own store performance for a mission-driven, sustainable brand. Comes with structured career growth, set schedule, strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401k match), and sales incentives.
Overnight Member Services Representative – Saratoga
Employer: Planet Fitness (Taymax Group)
Location: 1328 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA 95129
Type: Part-time, overnight
Pay: $18.45–$19.00/hour
Great fit if you’re a night owl who likes a gym vibe. You’ll greet members, give tours, handle front-desk tasks, and help keep the club clean and welcoming.
Member Services Representative I (Floater)
Employer: Meriwest Credit Union
Location: San Jose, CA (various branches)
Type: Full-time, on-site only
Pay Range: $22.60–$28.25/hour (target entry between min–midpoint)
Bank-style member service role where you travel between branches, handle transactions, and cross-sell financial products. Offers strong benefits (medical from day one, pension/401k, bonuses, PTO, tuition help) and steady growth potential.
Animal Care Specialist (Companion Animal Specialist)
Employer: Petco
Location: 5650 Cottle Rd, Suite 30, San Jose, CA 95123
Type: Part-time, in-store
Pay Range: $17.00–$25.00/hour
Start Rate: $19.45/hour
Perfect if you love animals and people. You’ll care for pets and aquatic life, keep habitats clean, help customers with pet care questions, and support sales on the floor and at the register.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same company. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.