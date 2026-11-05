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San Jose
🏗️ San Jose Architecture & Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings
6 days ago
San Jose’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially around chips, optics, and infrastructure. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a great moment to level up your career.
2027 Campus_Package Architect
- Employer: MediaTek
- Location: San Jose, CA (on-site)
- Salary: $122,000 – $213,000 + bonus & incentives
- Type: Full-time
Work on next‑gen data center and AI silicon packaging. Ideal for a 2026–2027 M.S.+ grad in EE/Physics with VLSI package design, SI/PI tools (Cadence Allegro, Ansys HFSS), and a passion for high‑performance computing.
Physical Design Engineer (Senior, Staff or Principal)
- Employer: CyberCoders (semiconductor client)
- Location: San Jose, CA (on-site)
- Salary: Senior up to ~$280–300K, Staff up to $400K, Principal up to $580K (base + bonus + stock)
- Type: Full-time
Own RTL-to-tapeout physical design for advanced AI/ML and data center chips. Great fit if you’ve run full PD flows, timing closure, EM/IR, and scripting in TCL/Perl; visa sponsorship is possible.
ATE Test Engineer
- Employer: Technical-Link N. America
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead ATE test development for high‑performance XPU ASICs on Advantest 93K and PS series testers. Perfect if you have 5+ years in yield improvement, RMA failure analysis, and strong scripting on Linux.
PCB Process Engineer
- Employer: Gorilla Circuits
- Location: San Jose, CA (in-person)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Senior role for someone with 10+ years PCB manufacturing experience. You’ll drive process improvements in HDI, blind/buried vias, Cu fill micro‑vias, ENIG, drilling, lamination, plus mentor junior engineers.
Area Lead – Transportation Design
- Employer: BKF Engineers
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Salary: $174,000 – $300,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead and grow BKF’s transportation design practice in Northern California. Best for a 12+ year civil engineer with agency relationships, PE preferred, and a track record in highways, transit, and municipal work.
DMTS Design Engineer – DRAM System
- Employer: Micron Technology
- Location: San Jose, CA or Boise, ID
- Salary: $208,000 – $416,000
- Type: Full-time
High‑impact technical leadership role shaping next‑gen DDR and DRAM strategy. You’ll analyze DDR4/5, LPDDR, HBM/GDDR performance and guide architecture and product teams using system‑level modeling and AI tools.
Structural Designer
- Employer: LPA, Inc.
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Salary: $83,000 – $109,000 + bonus eligible
- Type: Full-time
Join an award‑winning sustainable design firm working on offices, schools, labs, and healthcare projects. Great for early‑career structural engineers with Revit/RAM/RISA/ETABS exposure and an interest in low‑carbon design.
Principal Product Engineer
- Employer: Rambus
- Location: San Jose, CA (hybrid, ~3 days onsite)
- Salary: $124,000 – $230,400
- Type: Full-time
Own new product introduction for power management and high‑speed products, from design through high‑volume manufacturing. Ideal if you know ATE (Advantest V93K), PMICs, DDR/high‑speed digital, and yield/cost optimization.
Calibration Technician / Field Service Engineer I–II
- Employer: Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America
- Location: San Jose, CA (field-based, non-remote)
- Salary: $24 – $30/hour (depending on level)
- Type: Full-time, M–F 8am–4pm
Entry‑ to mid‑level role calibrating pipettes and small lab instruments in labs and at customer sites. Good fit if you have a 2–4 year science/engineering degree, like hands‑on troubleshooting, and can travel locally.
Senior Staff Engineer, Layout Design
- Employer: Samsung Semiconductor
- Location: San Jose, CA (onsite, 5 days/week)
- Salary: $189,000 – $301,000
- Type: Full-time
Senior layout role designing memory cell arrays, core and logic layout for next‑gen memory. Requires 10+ years layout design, Si process/device knowledge, and strong skills with tools like Calibre DRC/LVS.
Staff Engineer (Multiple Openings) – GPU Verification
- Employer: Samsung Electronics (SARC/ACL)
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Salary: $216,091 – $251,760
- Type: Full-time
Lead UVM/SystemVerilog verification of pixel/shader pipelines for high‑performance GPUs. Great if you have a Master’s + 2 years in verification, with UVM, VCS (or similar), and coverage‑driven verification experience.
Engineer – GPU Architecture/Research
- Employer: Samsung Electronics (SARC/ACL)
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Salary: $160,197 – $208,440
- Type: Full-time
Early‑career role designing GPU pipeline units and simulators for mobile graphics and ML. Suits a recent M.S. in CE/EE with background in high‑performance processors, quantitative architecture, ML (Python), and logic design flows.
Senior ASIC Design Engineer
- Employer: Cornelis Networks
- Location: Remote (U.S.-based)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Fully remote RTL design role for AI/HPC networking SoCs. Best for engineers with 8+ years in high‑speed datapath/packet processing, Ethernet host adapters (50G/100G/400G), and strong Verilog/SystemVerilog and scripting.
Application Engineering Manager – Optical
- Employer: DSJ Global (for an optical/photonics client)
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead a team supporting silicon photonics, optical transceivers, and high‑speed links. Great if you have 8+ years in optical R&D/testing, hands‑on with BERTs, CDRs, OSAs, and experience managing engineers and key customer accounts.
Hardware Board Design Engineer
- Employer: Capgemini Engineering
- Location: San Jose, CA (onsite)
- Salary: $89,400 – $166,398
- Type: Full-time
Design digital/analog/wireless PCBs for consumer and collaboration products. Ideal if you have 5+ years board design, are fluent in tools like Altium or Cadence Allegro, and enjoy board bring‑up, SI/PI, EMC, and DFM/DFT.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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