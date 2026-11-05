🏗️ San Jose Architecture & Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings

San Jose’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially around chips, optics, and infrastructure. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a great moment to level up your career.

Employer: MediaTek

MediaTek Location: San Jose, CA (on-site)

Salary: $122,000 – $213,000 + bonus & incentives

+ bonus & incentives Type: Full-time

Work on next‑gen data center and AI silicon packaging. Ideal for a 2026–2027 M.S.+ grad in EE/Physics with VLSI package design, SI/PI tools (Cadence Allegro, Ansys HFSS), and a passion for high‑performance computing.

Employer: CyberCoders (semiconductor client)

CyberCoders (semiconductor client) Location: San Jose, CA (on-site)

Salary: Senior up to ~$280–300K, Staff up to $400K, Principal up to $580K (base + bonus + stock)

(base + bonus + stock) Type: Full-time

Own RTL-to-tapeout physical design for advanced AI/ML and data center chips. Great fit if you’ve run full PD flows, timing closure, EM/IR, and scripting in TCL/Perl; visa sponsorship is possible.

Employer: Technical-Link N. America

Technical-Link N. America Location: San Jose, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead ATE test development for high‑performance XPU ASICs on Advantest 93K and PS series testers. Perfect if you have 5+ years in yield improvement, RMA failure analysis, and strong scripting on Linux.

Employer: Gorilla Circuits

Location: San Jose, CA (in-person)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior role for someone with 10+ years PCB manufacturing experience. You’ll drive process improvements in HDI, blind/buried vias, Cu fill micro‑vias, ENIG, drilling, lamination, plus mentor junior engineers.

Employer: BKF Engineers

Location: San Jose, CA

Salary: $174,000 – $300,000

Type: Full-time

Lead and grow BKF’s transportation design practice in Northern California. Best for a 12+ year civil engineer with agency relationships, PE preferred, and a track record in highways, transit, and municipal work.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: San Jose, CA or Boise, ID

Salary: $208,000 – $416,000

Type: Full-time

High‑impact technical leadership role shaping next‑gen DDR and DRAM strategy. You’ll analyze DDR4/5, LPDDR, HBM/GDDR performance and guide architecture and product teams using system‑level modeling and AI tools.

Employer: LPA, Inc.

Location: San Jose, CA

Salary: $83,000 – $109,000 + bonus eligible

+ bonus eligible Type: Full-time

Join an award‑winning sustainable design firm working on offices, schools, labs, and healthcare projects. Great for early‑career structural engineers with Revit/RAM/RISA/ETABS exposure and an interest in low‑carbon design.

Employer: Rambus

Location: San Jose, CA (hybrid, ~3 days onsite)

Salary: $124,000 – $230,400

Type: Full-time

Own new product introduction for power management and high‑speed products, from design through high‑volume manufacturing. Ideal if you know ATE (Advantest V93K), PMICs, DDR/high‑speed digital, and yield/cost optimization.

Employer: Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America

Location: San Jose, CA (field-based, non-remote)

Salary: $24 – $30/hour (depending on level)

(depending on level) Type: Full-time, M–F 8am–4pm

Entry‑ to mid‑level role calibrating pipettes and small lab instruments in labs and at customer sites. Good fit if you have a 2–4 year science/engineering degree, like hands‑on troubleshooting, and can travel locally.

Employer: Samsung Semiconductor

Location: San Jose, CA (onsite, 5 days/week)

Salary: $189,000 – $301,000

Type: Full-time

Senior layout role designing memory cell arrays, core and logic layout for next‑gen memory. Requires 10+ years layout design, Si process/device knowledge, and strong skills with tools like Calibre DRC/LVS.

Employer: Samsung Electronics (SARC/ACL)

Location: San Jose, CA

Salary: $216,091 – $251,760

Type: Full-time

Lead UVM/SystemVerilog verification of pixel/shader pipelines for high‑performance GPUs. Great if you have a Master’s + 2 years in verification, with UVM, VCS (or similar), and coverage‑driven verification experience.

Employer: Samsung Electronics (SARC/ACL)

Location: San Jose, CA

Salary: $160,197 – $208,440

Type: Full-time

Early‑career role designing GPU pipeline units and simulators for mobile graphics and ML. Suits a recent M.S. in CE/EE with background in high‑performance processors, quantitative architecture, ML (Python), and logic design flows.

Employer: Cornelis Networks

Location: Remote (U.S.-based)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Fully remote RTL design role for AI/HPC networking SoCs. Best for engineers with 8+ years in high‑speed datapath/packet processing, Ethernet host adapters (50G/100G/400G), and strong Verilog/SystemVerilog and scripting.

Employer: DSJ Global (for an optical/photonics client)

DSJ Global (for an optical/photonics client) Location: San Jose, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a team supporting silicon photonics, optical transceivers, and high‑speed links. Great if you have 8+ years in optical R&D/testing, hands‑on with BERTs, CDRs, OSAs, and experience managing engineers and key customer accounts.

Employer: Capgemini Engineering

Location: San Jose, CA (onsite)

Salary: $89,400 – $166,398

Type: Full-time

Design digital/analog/wireless PCBs for consumer and collaboration products. Ideal if you have 5+ years board design, are fluent in tools like Altium or Cadence Allegro, and enjoy board bring‑up, SI/PI, EMC, and DFM/DFT.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.