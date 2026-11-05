💰 San Jose Accounting & Finance – Multiple High-Paying Roles

San Jose’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for senior tax and audit pros. If you’ve got public accounting or capital budgeting experience, this is a strong moment to look around.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,375 – $215,375

Deadline: Recruiting expected to end 05/31/2027

This role supports high‑net‑worth individuals and families in Deloitte’s Global Employer – Japanese Services group. You’ll lead complex individual and gift tax engagements, manage teams, and work in both English and Japanese while growing a book of sophisticated private clients.

Employer: RSM US LLP

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time, Partner-level

Full-time, Partner-level Salary: Not listed (competitive partner compensation & benefits)

Lead R&D tax credit and incentives work for innovative tech clients as part of RSM’s Credits, Incentives & Methods practice. This is a senior partner track/partner role focused on complex federal credits, client growth, and building high-performing tax teams in the middle-market tech space.

Employer: Ursus, Inc. (recruiting for a utility/infrastructure client)

(recruiting for a utility/infrastructure client) Location: Bakersfield, Torrance, or San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-time, direct hire Salary: $149,000 – $230,000

Own the capital budgeting process for ~$450M/year in capex and a $1.2B+ three‑year portfolio. Great fit if you like big numbers, forecasting, and portfolio management in a regulated utility setting, and want to be the go‑to expert on capital planning systems like PowerPlan.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a top Bay Area public accounting firm)

(recruiting for a top Bay Area public accounting firm) Location: San Jose, CA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $185,000

Step into a manager role leading venture capital fund audits from planning through report issuance. You’ll work in a fast‑growing VC niche with hybrid flexibility, strong 401(k) match, and a clear path toward Director/Partner while mentoring audit staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or firm—they often have similar openings they haven’t posted yet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.