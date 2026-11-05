📅 Free adult Mahjong Club at San José Public Library

📅 Free Mahjong Club for Adults & Seniors at SJPL

Come play Hong Kong style Mahjong at the San José Public Library! This club welcomes both beginners and seasoned players.

You’ll learn:

How to start the game

What the tiles mean

mean The rules and how to win

and how to win How to create sets and play

The program is free and designed for adults and seniors.

Registration is currently full, but drop-ins are welcome if space becomes available.

For ADA accommodations, contact the library at 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.

Location: San José Public Library (open 10:00am–7:00pm on the day of the event).