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San Jose

📅 Free adult Mahjong Club at San José Public Library

4 days ago
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📅 Free Mahjong Club for Adults & Seniors at SJPL

Come play Hong Kong style Mahjong at the San José Public Library! This club welcomes both beginners and seasoned players.

You’ll learn:

  • How to start the game
  • What the tiles mean
  • The rules and how to win
  • How to create sets and play

The program is free and designed for adults and seniors.

Registration is currently full, but drop-ins are welcome if space becomes available.

For ADA accommodations, contact the library at 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.

Location: San José Public Library (open 10:00am–7:00pm on the day of the event).

More Info: Mahjong Club | San José Public Library | BiblioCom...

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