undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Jose
📅 Free adult Mahjong Club at San José Public Library
4 days ago
📅 Free Mahjong Club for Adults & Seniors at SJPL
Come play Hong Kong style Mahjong at the San José Public Library! This club welcomes both beginners and seasoned players.
You’ll learn:
- How to start the game
- What the tiles mean
- The rules and how to win
- How to create sets and play
The program is free and designed for adults and seniors.
Registration is currently full, but drop-ins are welcome if space becomes available.
For ADA accommodations, contact the library at 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.
Location: San José Public Library (open 10:00am–7:00pm on the day of the event).
More Info: Mahjong Club | San José Public Library | BiblioCom...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.