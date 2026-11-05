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San Jose
📅 Free family storytime with limited seating at SJPL
4 days ago
📅 Free family storytime at the San José Public Library is open to kids of all ages and their parents or caregivers.
Enjoy stories, songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and movement activities that help build early reading skills in a fun, playful way.
- Cost: Free
- Who: Children of all ages + parents/caregivers
- Capacity: Limited
- How it works: Seating is first-come, first-served. A limited number of tickets will be handed out at the Information Desk before Storytime. If many families miss the first session, staff will hold a second Storytime.
For ADA accommodations, call 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.
More Info: Family Storytime | San José Public Library | Bibli...
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