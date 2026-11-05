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San Jose

📅 Free kids’ Día de los Muertos mask craft kits at SJPL

4 days ago
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📅 Free Día de los Muertos mask kits for kids

Celebrate Día de los Muertos at home with a fun craft from the San José Public Library.

On the event day, you can stop by the library (open 10:00am–7:00pm) to pick up a free Day of the Dead paper mask craft kit. Each kit has colorful pieces so kids can decorate their own Calavera (sugar skull) mask.

Key details:

  • Free kits for children
  • First come, first served while supplies last
  • One kit per child

For ADA accommodations for this library event, contact 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.

More Info: Día de los Muertos Kids' Grab & Go: Mask Craft Kit...

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