undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Jose
📅 Free kids’ Día de los Muertos mask craft kits at SJPL
4 days ago
📅 Free Día de los Muertos mask kits for kids
Celebrate Día de los Muertos at home with a fun craft from the San José Public Library.
On the event day, you can stop by the library (open 10:00am–7:00pm) to pick up a free Day of the Dead paper mask craft kit. Each kit has colorful pieces so kids can decorate their own Calavera (sugar skull) mask.
Key details:
- Free kits for children
- First come, first served while supplies last
- One kit per child
For ADA accommodations for this library event, contact 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.
More Info: Día de los Muertos Kids' Grab & Go: Mask Craft Kit...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.