📅 Free kids’ Día de los Muertos mask craft kits at SJPL

📅 Free Día de los Muertos mask kits for kids

Celebrate Día de los Muertos at home with a fun craft from the San José Public Library.

On the event day, you can stop by the library (open 10:00am–7:00pm) to pick up a free Day of the Dead paper mask craft kit. Each kit has colorful pieces so kids can decorate their own Calavera (sugar skull) mask.

Key details:

Free kits for children

for children First come, first served while supplies last

while supplies last One kit per child

For ADA accommodations for this library event, contact 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.