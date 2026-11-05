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San Jose
📅 Free Infant & Toddler Storytime (0–3 years, tickets required)
4 days ago
📅 Free infant & toddler storytime at the library
Bring your little ones to Infant and Toddler Storytime at the San José Public Library. Kids and caregivers will wiggle, rhyme, and sing along with diverse books, songs, and fingerplays that support early language and play.
- Geared for children 0–3 years, but all children are welcome
- Free program, 50-person maximum
- Tickets required and given out at the Information Desk starting 30 minutes before storytime
- Seating is first-come, first-served
- A second session, Infant and Toddler Storytime B, starts at 11:15 for those who can’t get into the first one
For ADA accommodations, call 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.
More Info: Infant and Toddler Storytime | San José Public Lib...
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