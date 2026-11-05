📅 Free Infant & Toddler Storytime (0–3 years, tickets required)

📅 Free infant & toddler storytime at the library

Bring your little ones to Infant and Toddler Storytime at the San José Public Library. Kids and caregivers will wiggle, rhyme, and sing along with diverse books, songs, and fingerplays that support early language and play.

Geared for children 0–3 years , but all children are welcome

, but Free program, 50-person maximum

program, Tickets required and given out at the Information Desk starting 30 minutes before storytime

and given out at the starting storytime Seating is first-come, first-served

A second session, Infant and Toddler Storytime B, starts at 11:15 for those who can’t get into the first one

For ADA accommodations, call 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.