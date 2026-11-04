📢 Online ESL Idioms class to build everyday English skills

📅 Online ESL Idioms class from San José Public Library

Build your English skills by learning common idioms used in everyday conversations. In this online ESL Idioms program, you’ll explore what these expressions mean and how to use them in real life (for example, “a piece of cake” means something is easy).

This is a recurring online class. Registration is required so you can get the Zoom link and password.

This program does not meet on the third Wednesday of each month.

If you need help joining online, you can visit Biblioteca Latinoamericana Branch Library for technology support. Please arrange this in advance by emailing mercedes.diaz@sjlibrary.org or calling 408-294-1237.

To request an accommodation under the ADA for library events, call 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.