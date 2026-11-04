📅 Practice English at ESL Conversation Club in San José

📅 ESL Conversation Club at Joyce Ellington Library

Want to feel more confident speaking English? This ESL Conversation Club is for English Language Learners who already have a basic understanding of English and want to practice.

You’ll:

Practice speaking in a small group

Talk about different everyday topics

Get support from a volunteer facilitator

Location: Joyce Ellington Branch Library

Library hours that day: 10:00am–7:00pm (event happens during open hours)

Accessibility:

To request an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), contact the library at least one week before the event:

Call 408-808-2355

Email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org

Great option if you’re learning English and want a friendly place to practice speaking.