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San Jose

📅 Practice English at ESL Conversation Club in San José

3 days ago
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📅 ESL Conversation Club at Joyce Ellington Library

Want to feel more confident speaking English? This ESL Conversation Club is for English Language Learners who already have a basic understanding of English and want to practice.

You’ll:

  • Practice speaking in a small group
  • Talk about different everyday topics
  • Get support from a volunteer facilitator

Location: Joyce Ellington Branch Library
Library hours that day: 10:00am–7:00pm (event happens during open hours)

Accessibility:
To request an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), contact the library at least one week before the event:

  • Call 408-808-2355
  • Email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org

Great option if you’re learning English and want a friendly place to practice speaking.

More Info: ESL Conversation Club for English Language Learner...

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