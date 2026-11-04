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📅 Practice English at ESL Conversation Club in San José
📅 ESL Conversation Club at Joyce Ellington Library
Want to feel more confident speaking English? This ESL Conversation Club is for English Language Learners who already have a basic understanding of English and want to practice.
You’ll:
- Practice speaking in a small group
- Talk about different everyday topics
- Get support from a volunteer facilitator
Location: Joyce Ellington Branch Library
Library hours that day: 10:00am–7:00pm (event happens during open hours)
Accessibility:
To request an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), contact the library at least one week before the event:
- Call 408-808-2355
- Email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org
Great option if you’re learning English and want a friendly place to practice speaking.
More Info: ESL Conversation Club for English Language Learner...
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