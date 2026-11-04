📅 Share what you’re thankful for on the Library Gratitude Tree

📅 Add your thanks to the Library’s Gratitude Tree

Stop by the San José Public Library during open hours (10:00am–7:00pm on the event day) and help grow their Gratitude Tree.

Ask at the Information Desk for a paper leaf, pen, and tape. Write something you’re thankful for, then add your leaf to the tree on display. It’s open to all ages, and young children can get help from a parent or caregiver.

If you need accommodations under the ADA, contact the library at 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before you plan to participate.