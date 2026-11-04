📅 Add a memento to the community Day of the Dead ofrenda

📅 Community Day of the Dead ofrenda at Biblioteca Latinoamericana

Biblioteca Latinoamericana is creating its annual community ofrenda (altar) for Día de los Muertos during the week leading up to the holiday.

Everyone is invited to stop by the library to view the altar or add a small photo or memento of a loved one who has passed.

Where: Biblioteca Latinoamericana, San José Public Library

Biblioteca Latinoamericana, San José Public Library When: Week before Día de los Muertos, during regular library hours

Week before Día de los Muertos, during regular library hours Cost: Free. No registration required.

No registration required. What you can bring: A small photo or keepsake (ideally a copy or replica) to place on the altar.

Important:

The altar is open to the public whenever the library is open, so leave items you’re comfortable displaying.

The library is not responsible for lost or damaged items .

. You can pick up your items in person from November 4–6 .

. Items not claimed by November 6 will be discarded.

ADA accommodations: Call 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before your visit.