📅 Free by-appointment computer assembly workshop (ages 10+)

📢 Hands-on computer assembly workshop (by appointment)

Learn how a computer works by taking one apart and putting it back together at this free San José Public Library workshop.

Who: Recommended for ages 10 and up

Recommended for ages Cost: Free

When: Available on select days by appointment only

Available on Where: San José Public Library (exact branch/details provided when you schedule)

You’ll learn to:

Identify the parts needed to build a working computer

Plan a build and shop for new or used parts

Safely take apart and reassemble a PC

You’ll actually:

Connect the components of a provided computer and power it on

Take it apart down to the motherboard

Rebuild it and troubleshoot any issues

To schedule, email javier.deleon@sjlibrary.org.

For ADA accommodations, call 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before your appointment.