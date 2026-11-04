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San Jose
📅 Free by-appointment computer assembly workshop (ages 10+)
3 days ago
📢 Hands-on computer assembly workshop (by appointment)
Learn how a computer works by taking one apart and putting it back together at this free San José Public Library workshop.
- Who: Recommended for ages 10 and up
- Cost: Free
- When: Available on select days by appointment only
- Where: San José Public Library (exact branch/details provided when you schedule)
You’ll learn to:
- Identify the parts needed to build a working computer
- Plan a build and shop for new or used parts
- Safely take apart and reassemble a PC
You’ll actually:
- Connect the components of a provided computer and power it on
- Take it apart down to the motherboard
- Rebuild it and troubleshoot any issues
To schedule, email javier.deleon@sjlibrary.org.
For ADA accommodations, call 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before your appointment.
More Info: Computer Assembly Workshop by Appointment | San Jo...
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