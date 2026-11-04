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San Jose

📅 Free by-appointment computer assembly workshop (ages 10+)

3 days ago
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📢 Hands-on computer assembly workshop (by appointment)

Learn how a computer works by taking one apart and putting it back together at this free San José Public Library workshop.

  • Who: Recommended for ages 10 and up
  • Cost: Free
  • When: Available on select days by appointment only
  • Where: San José Public Library (exact branch/details provided when you schedule)

You’ll learn to:

  • Identify the parts needed to build a working computer
  • Plan a build and shop for new or used parts
  • Safely take apart and reassemble a PC

You’ll actually:

  • Connect the components of a provided computer and power it on
  • Take it apart down to the motherboard
  • Rebuild it and troubleshoot any issues

To schedule, email javier.deleon@sjlibrary.org.

For ADA accommodations, call 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before your appointment.

More Info: Computer Assembly Workshop by Appointment | San Jo...

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