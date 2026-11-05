Mallon: The future of Bay Area public transit is about more than just a ballot measure

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By the time this column is published, Bay Area voters will have made an important decision about the future of public transit in the region.

The Regional Transportation Measure (RTM), a proposed 5-county sales tax to support public transit in the Bay Area, has sparked months of discussion and debate about funding, service cuts and the future of Bay Area transit systems. Regardless of the outcome, transit agencies must remain focused on delivering improved service, using resources responsibly and earning the public’s trust.

As someone who takes transit every day, I’ve followed these discussions closely. Much of the discussion has focused on who is to blame for funding gaps, budgets, financial issues and governance.

These issues deserve serious discussion. But there’s one important group that often gets lost in these conversations: transit riders. For some of us, transit isn’t just a debate or a line item in a budget. It’s how we get from point A to point B.

Ultimately, the success of our transit agencies should be measured by how well they serve riders and residents. That means providing service that’s fast, frequent, reliable, safe and convenient. It also means making responsible decisions about how funds are spent and ensuring that investments translate into meaningful improvements. Funding matters, but more funding alone doesn’t guarantee better service or outcomes.

If the measure passes, transit agencies will have an opportunity to show that they are spending additional revenue effectively and delivering results for riders. If it fails, transit agencies and elected officials will need to make difficult decisions, prioritize and find another path forward.

Either way, Bay Area transit agencies need clear goals, transparency and a renewed focus on delivering results for riders and residents.

In recent years, we’ve seen what’s possible when transit agencies focus clearly on improving service. Caltrain electrification has brought faster, more frequent trains and growing ridership, while VTA has rebuilt bus ridership and is planning future service improvements.

These developments are encouraging, but there is still work to do.

Our transit agencies need to listen to residents, use available resources responsibly and be willing to make changes when something isn’t working.

I’ve spent nearly a decade advocating for better transit because I’ve seen firsthand how much of a difference it can make. But supporting transit also means expecting results.

The future of transit in the Bay Area isn’t just about the outcome of an election or how much money we spend. It’s about what we accomplish with the resources we have and whether we’re making transit service better for the people.

San José Spotlight columnist Monica Mallon is a transit advocate and rider in Santa Clara County. Mallon’s columns appear on the first Thursday of every other month. Contact Mallon at [email protected] or follow @MonicaMallon on X/Twitter.