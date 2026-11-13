Connecting with Nature 2026 will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 2:00–4:00 PM at the Robert Cabral Agricultural Center, 2101 E. Earhart Ave., Stockton, CA 95206, featuring keynote speaker Dr. Jun Bando, Executive Director of the California Native Plant Society. This free, public event will bring together environmental groups from across San Joaquin County to share how native plants, local habitat work, and simple actions at home can help protect wildlife and support nature. The event is hosted by the California Native Plant Society's North San Joaquin Valley Chapter with participation from the UC Master Gardener Program of San Joaquin County and other local organizations.

This content is adapted from materials provided by UC Master Gardeners San Joaquin County