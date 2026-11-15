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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in San Jacinto
Looking for a four-legged friend in San Jacinto, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter, hoping for a safe, loving home.
All dogs below are at Riverside County Animal Control – San Jacinto Shelter. For any pup, you can call (951) 358-7387 with questions.
BUDDY
- Breed: Boxer mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Contact: (951) 358-7387
Buddy is a handsome brindle Boxer mix with that classic Boxer charm and energy. If you enjoy walks, playtime, and an active companion, Buddy could be a great match.
👉 Meet BUDDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SABRINA
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Contact: (951) 358-7387
Sabrina is a petite miniature Poodle mix with a soft white coat. She may be a good fit for someone who likes smaller dogs and regular grooming time.
👉 Meet SABRINA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FINNICK
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Contact: (951) 358-7387
Finnick is a classic German Shepherd with striking black-and-tan markings. Adult shepherds often do well with structure, training, and plenty of mental and physical exercise.
👉 Meet FINNICK and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DRAKE
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Contact: (951) 358-7387
Drake is another handsome German Shepherd boy with a black-and-tan coat. If you love smart, working-type dogs, Drake may be the partner you’re looking for.
👉 Meet DRAKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ANNIE
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Contact: (951) 358-7387
Annie is a young American Pit Bull Terrier with a lovely white and gray coat. She’s at a great age to continue training and bonding with her new family.
👉 Meet ANNIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near San Jacinto, please consider visiting the Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter to meet these dogs in person, or call (951) 358-7387 to ask about them by name.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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