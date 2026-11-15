Looking for a four-legged friend in San Jacinto, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter, hoping for a safe, loving home.

All dogs below are at Riverside County Animal Control – San Jacinto Shelter. For any pup, you can call (951) 358-7387 with questions.

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Contact: (951) 358-7387

Buddy is a handsome brindle Boxer mix with that classic Boxer charm and energy. If you enjoy walks, playtime, and an active companion, Buddy could be a great match.

👉 Meet BUDDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Contact: (951) 358-7387

Sabrina is a petite miniature Poodle mix with a soft white coat. She may be a good fit for someone who likes smaller dogs and regular grooming time.

👉 Meet SABRINA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Contact: (951) 358-7387

Finnick is a classic German Shepherd with striking black-and-tan markings. Adult shepherds often do well with structure, training, and plenty of mental and physical exercise.

👉 Meet FINNICK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Contact: (951) 358-7387

Drake is another handsome German Shepherd boy with a black-and-tan coat. If you love smart, working-type dogs, Drake may be the partner you’re looking for.

👉 Meet DRAKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Contact: (951) 358-7387

Annie is a young American Pit Bull Terrier with a lovely white and gray coat. She’s at a great age to continue training and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet ANNIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Jacinto, please consider visiting the Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter to meet these dogs in person, or call (951) 358-7387 to ask about them by name.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.