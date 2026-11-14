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🐱 Sweet San Jacinto Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
San Jacinto has some very cute kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these babies are at the Riverside County Animal Control – San Jacinto Shelter and are looking for indoor, forever families.
LIAM
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Liam is a tiny gray tabby boy with classic kitten charm. If you’re looking for a young companion to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet LIAM and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BEAN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / dilute calico
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Bean is a sweet calico baby with beautiful patchy coloring. She’s the perfect age to settle into a new home and bond closely with her people.
👉 Meet BEAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SONATRA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Sonatra is a sleek black kitten boy. Solid black cats are often overlooked, but they make wonderful, loving companions.
👉 Meet SONATRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OREO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Oreo is a black-and-white tuxedo baby with classic markings. If you love that “little gentleman in a suit” look, he might be your match.
👉 Meet OREO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Orange Tabby Shorthair Kitten
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/red tabby
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
This listing shows a female orange tabby shorthair kitten. Orange girls are a bit rarer and always eye-catching.
👉 Meet this orange tabby shorthair kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Orange Tabby Shorthair Kitten
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/red tabby
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Another female orange tabby shorthair baby is also listed as “A.” Check the photos on the site to see which little face steals your heart.
👉 Meet this orange tabby shorthair kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Tortoiseshell Kitten
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
This baby girl has a tortoiseshell coat, with a mix of dark and warm colors. Tortoiseshell cats are known for their striking patterns.
👉 Meet this tortoiseshell kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Orange Tabby Longhair Kitten
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/red tabby
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
This fluffy orange tabby longhair baby is also listed as “A.” If you love soft, longer coats, this kitten may be a great fit.
👉 Meet this orange tabby longhair kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter at (951) 358-7387 and ask about these adoptable babies. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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