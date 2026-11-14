San Jacinto has some very cute kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these babies are at the Riverside County Animal Control – San Jacinto Shelter and are looking for indoor, forever families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Liam is a tiny gray tabby boy with classic kitten charm. If you’re looking for a young companion to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet LIAM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Calico / dilute calico

Calico / dilute calico Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Bean is a sweet calico baby with beautiful patchy coloring. She’s the perfect age to settle into a new home and bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet BEAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Sonatra is a sleek black kitten boy. Solid black cats are often overlooked, but they make wonderful, loving companions.

👉 Meet SONATRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Oreo is a black-and-white tuxedo baby with classic markings. If you love that “little gentleman in a suit” look, he might be your match.

👉 Meet OREO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Orange/red tabby

Orange/red tabby Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

This listing shows a female orange tabby shorthair kitten. Orange girls are a bit rarer and always eye-catching.

👉 Meet this orange tabby shorthair kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Orange/red tabby

Orange/red tabby Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Another female orange tabby shorthair baby is also listed as “A.” Check the photos on the site to see which little face steals your heart.

👉 Meet this orange tabby shorthair kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

This baby girl has a tortoiseshell coat, with a mix of dark and warm colors. Tortoiseshell cats are known for their striking patterns.

👉 Meet this tortoiseshell kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Orange/red tabby

Orange/red tabby Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

This fluffy orange tabby longhair baby is also listed as “A.” If you love soft, longer coats, this kitten may be a great fit.

👉 Meet this orange tabby longhair kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter at (951) 358-7387 and ask about these adoptable babies. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.