Looking for a loyal dog in San Jacinto, CA? These pups are hoping for a fresh start with families who will love them for life.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black markings

White with black markings Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Stella is a young Australian Cattle Dog, a breed known for being smart and active. She’s waiting at the San Jacinto shelter for someone who can give her time, training, and a safe home. If you enjoy walks, playtime, and a dog who likes to stay busy, Stella could be a great match.

👉 Meet STELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Alexander is a black Lab puppy, full of potential and ready to learn. Labrador Retrievers are often friendly and eager to please, and Alexander is looking for a family who can guide him as he grows. Be ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience as he learns the rules of home life.

👉 Meet ALEXANDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (San Jacinto, CA)

Luna is a beautiful adult Husky who needs a new home because her current owners are very busy and can’t give her the time and care she deserves. Her family says she is super sweet and calm, but she can be anxious around new people. She will need a patient adopter who can give her time to adjust and a quiet, stable home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Jacinto, CA, please consider visiting the shelter or reaching out through the links above. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.