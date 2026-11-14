There will be weekend road closures on Ramona Expressway, Lakeview Ave, and 6th St for the Mid County Parkway Ramona Expressway Project. Eastbound Ramona Expressway will be closed from Rider St to Warren Rd from Fri. Nov. 13, 10 p.m. to Sat. Nov. 14, 5 a.m.

Lakeview Ave and 6th St will be closed from Fri. Nov. 13, 9 p.m. to Mon. Nov. 16, 5 a.m. Drivers should use Hansen Ave as a detour. Times may change due to weather or other issues, so people should plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and follow posted detour signs.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Jacinto