San Jacinto has a nice little cluster of grocery jobs right now, all at one store and all with clear pay ranges listed. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: San Jacinto, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.40–$19.88/hr

This role mixes customer service, cash handling, and helping the cooks with dishes and restocking. Good fit if you like a busy kitchen vibe and talking with customers at the counter.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: San Jacinto, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.40–$19.88/hr

You’ll help keep the meat department stocked, clean, and looking sharp while answering customer questions. Great if you’re okay with cooler temps, lifting up to 40 lbs, and want to learn more about meat, seafood, and poultry.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: San Jacinto, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$19.30/hr

This job is all about fresh tortillas, friendly greetings, and keeping displays full and neat. Good for someone with a Food Handler card who enjoys a fast pace and lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: San Jacinto, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.15–$19.59/hr

Front-end cashier role focused on quick, friendly checkout and clean lanes. Nice option if you’ve done retail or customer service before and want steady hours on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift or duty that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.