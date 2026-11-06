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San Jacinto

🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in San Jacinto

8 days ago

San Jacinto has some wonderful dogs waiting at the Riverside County Animal Control – San Jacinto Shelter for a second chance and a loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, take a look at these adoptable pups.

WALL-E

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMvLT_1GoTAsU700
  • Breed: Boxer mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

A handsome young Boxer mix, WALL-E has a striking gray-and-white coat and that classic Boxer charm. As a young dog, he may have good energy and could enjoy playtime and walks with an active family.

👉 Meet WALL-E and apply to adopt on adoptapet

PUPPY BOY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeRb8_1GoTAsU700
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with Black
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

PUPPY BOY is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix with a bold white-and-black coat. Adult dogs often have more settled personalities and may be easier to match with your lifestyle.

👉 Meet PUPPY BOY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BEAR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7iCA_1GoTAsU700
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

BEAR is a tan-and-white Pit Bull Terrier with a strong, classic look. As an adult, he may be a good fit for adopters who prefer a dog past the puppy stage.

👉 Meet BEAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

CHAPO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dE1rM_1GoTAsU700
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

CHAPO is another handsome Pit Bull Terrier with a tan-and-white coat. If you love this loyal, athletic breed, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet CHAPO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ALFA ALFA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuDH3_1GoTAsU700
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

ALFA ALFA is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix with a soft tan-and-white coat. She may be a nice choice for someone looking for a mature female companion.

👉 Meet ALFA ALFA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

CATALEYA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpAyR_1GoTAsU700
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brindle
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

CATALEYA is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. Younger dogs often enjoy training, games, and active homes.

👉 Meet CATALEYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

DOUGLAS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUUQV_1GoTAsU700
  • Breed: Pomeranian
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

DOUGLAS is a young Pomeranian with a rich brown coat. If you’re looking for a small companion dog, he could be a lovely fit.

👉 Meet DOUGLAS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BEN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHuP4_1GoTAsU700
  • Breed: Chihuahua
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

BEN is an adult Chihuahua with a chocolate-colored coat. Small dogs like Ben can be a good option for apartment living or quieter homes.

👉 Meet BEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BETTY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpkDB_1GoTAsU700
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with White
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

BETTY is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a classic black-and-white coat. She may be a fun choice for someone ready to guide a younger dog.

👉 Meet BETTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter at (951) 358-7387 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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