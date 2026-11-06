undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in San Jacinto
San Jacinto has some wonderful dogs waiting at the Riverside County Animal Control – San Jacinto Shelter for a second chance and a loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, take a look at these adoptable pups.
WALL-E
- Breed: Boxer mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
A handsome young Boxer mix, WALL-E has a striking gray-and-white coat and that classic Boxer charm. As a young dog, he may have good energy and could enjoy playtime and walks with an active family.
👉 Meet WALL-E and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PUPPY BOY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
PUPPY BOY is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix with a bold white-and-black coat. Adult dogs often have more settled personalities and may be easier to match with your lifestyle.
👉 Meet PUPPY BOY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BEAR
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
BEAR is a tan-and-white Pit Bull Terrier with a strong, classic look. As an adult, he may be a good fit for adopters who prefer a dog past the puppy stage.
👉 Meet BEAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHAPO
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
CHAPO is another handsome Pit Bull Terrier with a tan-and-white coat. If you love this loyal, athletic breed, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet CHAPO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ALFA ALFA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
ALFA ALFA is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix with a soft tan-and-white coat. She may be a nice choice for someone looking for a mature female companion.
👉 Meet ALFA ALFA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CATALEYA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
CATALEYA is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. Younger dogs often enjoy training, games, and active homes.
👉 Meet CATALEYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DOUGLAS
- Breed: Pomeranian
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
DOUGLAS is a young Pomeranian with a rich brown coat. If you’re looking for a small companion dog, he could be a lovely fit.
👉 Meet DOUGLAS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BEN
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
BEN is an adult Chihuahua with a chocolate-colored coat. Small dogs like Ben can be a good option for apartment living or quieter homes.
👉 Meet BEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BETTY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
BETTY is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a classic black-and-white coat. She may be a fun choice for someone ready to guide a younger dog.
👉 Meet BETTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Riverside County Animal Control - San Jacinto Shelter at (951) 358-7387 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.