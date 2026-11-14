San Gabriel has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. From tiny kittens to gentle adults, each one is waiting for someone to fall in love with them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: San Gabriel Valley Humane Society

Phone: (626) 286-1159

A tiny black beauty, Chanterelle is a baby Domestic Shorthair who’s ready to grow up in a real home instead of a shelter. If you’re looking for a young kitten to bond with from the start, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Chanterelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: San Gabriel Valley Humane Society

Phone: (626) 286-1159

Cremini is a black-and-white baby boy with that classic tuxedo charm. As a young kitten, he’ll do best in a home ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Cremini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Personality: A bit shy at first, warms up quickly, calm

A bit shy at first, warms up quickly, calm Background: Previous owner passed away; no one could take her in

Previous owner passed away; no one could take her in Looking for: A quiet, loving home where she can be “queen”

A quiet, loving home where she can be “queen” Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: San Gabriel Valley Humane Society

Phone: (626) 286-1159

Holly is a calm adult kitty who lost her person when they passed away. She may be shy when you first meet her, but she warms up and just wants a warm, loving home where she can feel safe and cherished. If you prefer a settled, gentle cat instead of kitten chaos, Holly could be perfect for you.

👉 Meet Holly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Personality: Friendly, gentle, affectionate, a bit vocal

Friendly, gentle, affectionate, a bit vocal Medical: Already neutered

Already Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: San Gabriel Valley Humane Society

Phone: (626) 286-1159

Ballot is a handsome brown tabby who loves to say hello and enjoys cuddles with new people. He’s described as friendly, gentle, and affectionate, and he’ll chat a little to let you know he’s around. He’s already neutered and ready to go home.

👉 Meet Ballot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Russian Blue

Russian Blue Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter/Rescue: Lil Paws & Big Hearts Rescue Inc

Adoption fee: Not listed

Valley RB Boy is a gray-blue Russian Blue kitten with that classic sleek look. As a baby, he’ll need a home ready for kitten energy, play, and patient guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet Valley RB Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Gabriel, CA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these links, or submitting an adoption application. The right home could be just one visit away for these cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.