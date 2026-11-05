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San Gabriel

🎁 Free Party Supplies Up for Grabs in San Gabriel

5 days ago

San Gabriel neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’ve got a birthday coming up, there’s a nice bundle of decorations ready for pickup.

Birthday Party Decoration Set – Mixed Supplies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNGC6_1GnkaQ5j00

Item: Birthday Party Decoration Set
Condition: Mixed; some pieces gently used, birthday sign is torn/separated in places but can be fixed with tape
Location: Longden Ave, San Gabriel, CA (near Garibaldi Ave & Burton Ave)
Source: nextdoor.com

This free bundle includes a variety of birthday and celebration supplies, great for a budget-friendly party or craft projects:

  • Birthday sign (needs some tape and TLC)
  • Assorted birthday supplies like candles
  • #7 birthday candle
  • “Welcome home” spiral decoration
  • Birthday balloon spiral
  • Rainbow paper ball decoration
  • Craft papers with designs (nice for crafters or preschool projects)
  • Red and blue tissue paper
  • Assorted gift bags

Perfect if you have a kid’s birthday, a small celebration, or just want extra craft materials on hand.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Freebies tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

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