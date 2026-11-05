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🎁 Free Party Supplies Up for Grabs in San Gabriel
San Gabriel neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’ve got a birthday coming up, there’s a nice bundle of decorations ready for pickup.
Birthday Party Decoration Set – Mixed Supplies
Item: Birthday Party Decoration Set
Condition: Mixed; some pieces gently used, birthday sign is torn/separated in places but can be fixed with tape
Location: Longden Ave, San Gabriel, CA (near Garibaldi Ave & Burton Ave)
Source: nextdoor.com
This free bundle includes a variety of birthday and celebration supplies, great for a budget-friendly party or craft projects:
- Birthday sign (needs some tape and TLC)
- Assorted birthday supplies like candles
- #7 birthday candle
- “Welcome home” spiral decoration
- Birthday balloon spiral
- Rainbow paper ball decoration
- Craft papers with designs (nice for crafters or preschool projects)
- Red and blue tissue paper
- Assorted gift bags
Perfect if you have a kid’s birthday, a small celebration, or just want extra craft materials on hand.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Freebies tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.