🎁 Free Party Supplies Up for Grabs in San Gabriel

San Gabriel neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’ve got a birthday coming up, there’s a nice bundle of decorations ready for pickup.

Item: Birthday Party Decoration Set

Condition: Mixed; some pieces gently used, birthday sign is torn/separated in places but can be fixed with tape

Location: Longden Ave, San Gabriel, CA (near Garibaldi Ave & Burton Ave)

Source: nextdoor.com

This free bundle includes a variety of birthday and celebration supplies, great for a budget-friendly party or craft projects:

Birthday sign (needs some tape and TLC)

(needs some tape and TLC) Assorted birthday supplies like candles

like candles #7 birthday candle

“Welcome home” spiral decoration

Birthday balloon spiral

Rainbow paper ball decoration

Craft papers with designs (nice for crafters or preschool projects)

(nice for crafters or preschool projects) Red and blue tissue paper

Assorted gift bags

Perfect if you have a kid’s birthday, a small celebration, or just want extra craft materials on hand.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Freebies tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.