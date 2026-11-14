Mammoth Mountain ski resort in the eastern Sierra Nevada range began its season Nov. 5, eight days ahead of schedule. By Cody Mathison

Snowboarders and skiers shredding the Sierra Nevada mountains can expect above-average snowfall in the next five months, according to resort operators in the area.

The mountain range and the Lake Tahoe area could get up to two feet of snow by Tuesday, according to OpenSnow meteorologist Allan Smith.

OpenSnow is a specialized mobile application that provides weather forecasts and condition information for winter sports and recreational activities.

Cold air — which Smith said will cause cooler temperatures and bring the possibility of more storms — is expected to settle over portions of the West Coast later this week.

He said those storms will give Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada range heavier snowfall than those that moved into those areas Friday night, with precipitation extending into parts of the Central Rockies.

According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, this year’s El Nino could bring wetter conditions to Tahoe and the Sierra Nevadas.

The naturally recurring phenomenon is predicted this year to peak next month and last through early 2027, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

Ski-resort operators who spoke with The Examiner said they expect skiers and snowboarders will be able to hit the slopes early this season.

The 1,200-acre Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe resort is “anticipating an above average snow year with more than its share of powder days to quench the thirst of eager skiers and snowboarders,” said Mike Pierce, its marketing director.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe — which is located northeast of Lake Tahoe, on the Nevada side of the border — opened Nov. 6, making it the first resort in the region to begin operations this season.

Mt. Rose’s business typically runs for six months and closes by early May. In a typical year, the resort can receive more than 350 inches of snow during that span.

“Our hope is to see that number push the 500 mark this season,” Pierce said.

Pierce said the resort’s largest snowfall totals have come in the past 10 years, with 768 inches accumulating during the 2016-17 season and 668 inches falling during the 2022-23 season.

He said several factors could work in favor of Mt. Rose having an above-average season. The slopes of Slide Mountain — where the resort is located — are mostly north- and east-facing, which Pierce said means that the slopes get less direct sunlight during the winter months compared to south- and west-facing slopes.

At 8,260 feet, the resort also has Tahoe’s highest base elevation, which Pierce said causes moisture to form through a combination of thin air and cooler temperatures.

“Mt. Rose can pour on the firepower when conditions allow,” he said.

Pierce also said temperatures usually fall below freezing, low humidity, allows snow to form into light, powdery flakes instead of clumps.

Last week, the Climate Prediction Center said this year’s El Nino continues to strengthen and will likely continue to do so through March.

Smith said El Nino climate patterns — which occur every two to seven years — can affect temperatures and rainfall, but its effects are less pronounced on snowfall.

He said El Nino could still take narrow bands of atmospheric wind — which normally hover over Washington and Oregon — farther down the coast, creating more winter storms in California in the middle of the week.

Mammoth Mountain spokesperson Mike Imes said that while excursions to that ski resort can require an additional two hours of travel compared with Lake Tahoe, the resort still sees many visitors from The City and other parts of the Bay Area.

San Francisco International Airport also offers direct flights to a nearby airport, he said.

Mammoth Mountain has a summit elevation of 11,053 feet, which Imes said is the highest of any resort in California. He said the high elevation lifts up moist air moving across the mountain range.

The cooler air will eventually condense into precipitation or clouds, he said.

The resort has more than 3,500 acres of skiable land, which Imes said can receive an average of 350 inches of snowfall and 300 days of sunshine per year.

Mammoth Mountain’s season began Nov. 5, eight days ahead of schedule. Imes said employees were able to commence operations as an earlier storm dumped 15 inches of fresh snow on the mountain slopes and crest.

He said low overnight temperatures also allowed employees to work overnight and build a base of snow that will keep slopes skiable for the season.

With a season that typically lasts until June, Imes said he expects this season will deliver conditions that put “big smiles on the slopes from first-timers to Olympians.”