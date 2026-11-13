The “Wowsabout” exhibit at the California Academy of Sciences will get visitors “looking at what's around them and remember that those observations can be really valuable to science,” said Aaron Smith, the senior director of experience at the museum. By Gayle Laird

The California Academy of Sciences is opening an exhibit this month, based on a new PBS Kids show, that invites visitors to connect with the natural world through the exploration of color, movement and sound.

The museum will on Nov. 21 open “Wowsabout,” a new exhibit based on Roxy and Ronald, the main characters of a musical special by The Jim Henson Co. that premiered on PBS Kids earlier this year.

The exhibit, which runs through June 2027, will be broken into five areas to educate patrons on topics such as light refraction, how sound travels through the air and the fundamental actions performed by the human body in daily life and exercise.

To show that wonders can extend beyond the planet, Cal Academy will — in a nod to space exploration — let visitors pilot a spaceship across a more than 40-foot projection of the universe.

Guests will also be able to take pictures inside and explore a solar-powered camper van from the PBS Kids special and learn how physics affects the formation of bubbles.

Aaron Smith, the senior director of experience at Cal Academy, said he hopes “Wowsabout” will bestow a sense of awe and wonder in kids and their families, inspiring them to get out into the natural world and learn more about their surroundings.

“Being able to bring creativity and excitement to the work that we do around science and nature, that’s been really magical,” said Aaron Smith, the senior director of experience at Cal Academy.

Smith said the museum has spent the past year working on the exhibition with The Jim Henson Co. “Wowsabout” show creators Halle Stanford and Dorien Davies, who collaborated with Cal Academy, were interested in bringing the kids special to life.

Stanford and Davies conducted several site visits to Cal Academy, which museum exhibit design manager Julia Louie said allowed organizers to determine how to efficiently use the venue.

At Cal Academy’s main entrance, visitors will be greeted by a suspended hot air balloon holding the puppets Roxy, a hedgehog, and Ronald, a pig.

According to Stanford and Davies, Roxy is a free-spirited mammal who loves exploration and creativity. Ronald, on the other hand, is detail-oriented and tech-savvy.

Those traits “get to the idea that you don’t have to be an outdoorsy type or a certain kind of person to care about nature or science,” Louie said. “Everybody brings their own lens and sees the same things differently.”

Each arena within the exhibit has its own focus. In “Flower Power,” visitors can view crocheted, felted and knitted flowers and leaves, as well as pollinators, which Louie said taps into collective effervescence, a sociological experience that comes from people unified by a single experience.

Louie said submissions came from local artists, children and other Bay Area residents, with the pieces meant to give viewers an easy, engaging way of learning about different flora and fauna.

In the “Rainbow Reflection” pod, translucent walls create rainbow prisms when light passes through them.

The exhibit will also offer mechanically-operated flipbooks that highlight similarities in movement across nature and science, such as how a school of fish swimming in one direction has similarities with a crowd doing the wave inside an arena.

In another part of the exhibit — a tribute to Claude, the albino alligator who died last year at age 30 — guests will be able to explore a sound library created by Cal Academy researcher Diego Ellis Soto.

Smith said the catalog includes musical interpretations of Claude’s movements, recordings from caretakers’ voices and footsteps, and sounds from a Louisiana swamp — the kind of natural habitat in which Claude would have resided in the wild.

The experience “is going to be really fun for everyone to play with and to be their own DJ,” he said.

“Wowsabout” co-creator Davies — an executive producer who also performs the voice of Roxy — said in a statement that she believes the puppets will provide young scientists with captivating introductions that lead them to venture “into diverse ecosystems, explore the farthest points in our galaxy and dance under the collective joy of a bubble-storm.”

The exhibition is also allowing Cal Academy to incorporate its NASA partnership into the program.

“Wowsabout” will feature OpenSpace, an open-source interactive data-visualization software product designed by NASA to highlight space-exploration efforts.

According to Smith, OpenSpace visualizes known parts of the universe while also highlighting ongoing cosmic investigations.

Visitors will be able to use a joystick controller to simulate navigating a spaceship. Throughout the simulation, guests will be taken on virtual tours of different destinations like Jupiter, the sun and parts of the sun’s atmosphere.

Louie said Cal Academy’s screen covers more than 40 feet to create an immersive experience.

“Wowsabout” will also include a digital app that allows guests to participate in activities to collect badges and take virtually-augmented tours of Cal Academy.

The app will also include a map to which users can upload Bay Area destinations that align with the kids special’s mission of promoting exploration, adventure and curiosity.

The goal, Smith said, is to get “people looking at what’s around them and remembering that those observations can be really valuable to science.”