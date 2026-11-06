Measure to allow public bank jumps into lead in latest vote count

Supervisor Chyanne Chen said in an Oct. 28 press release that The City has “the ability to deliver a mission-driven public bank that is both financially profitable and socially transformative." By Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco voters might be close to taking an important step toward creating a public bank by approving Proposition B, the voting tally for which jumped into positive territory for the first time Thursday afternoon when the city Department of Elections posted its latest round of updated results from Tuesday’s election.

Prop. B would amend the City Charter to authorize establishment of a nonprofit municipal finance corporation and later a nonprofit public bank to support efforts such as affordable-housing development, affordable homeownership, small-business development, and environmental sustainability and justice initiatives, according to ballot materials.

Prop. B, which requires a simple majority to pass, moved towards passage in The City’s 4 p.m. election update. The measure now has 51.16% of ballots counted in favor and 48.84% against — a difference of about 5,500 votes.

Its share of the vote count had steadily inched up since Election Day from a starting point of 48.46%.

If successful, Prop. B will likely be the only measure on the Nov. 3 ballot on which Mayor Daniel Lurie took a position that had an outcome different from his stated preference, though Lurie did not campaign heavily against it.

Prop. B has had a lot of friends, as well as some opposition. It was sponsored by District 11 Supervisor Chyanne Chen and placed on the ballot by the Board of Supevisors, with only Supervisors Stephen Sherrill and Alan Wong opposed.

Chen was not ready to declare victory Thursday afternoon, but she expressed optimism.

“It’s still early, but I’m hopeful,” Chen said after the new numbers posted. “I’m grateful to everyone who got us this far, from our coalition partners to the neighbors who spread the word among friends and family and made time to vote.”

Chen said in an Oct. 28 press release that The City had “the ability to deliver a mission-driven public bank that is both financially profitable and socially transformative."

She hailed a new Climate and Community Institute report that found that over a 10-year period, a public bank could finance thousands of affordable-housing units and hundreds of megawatts of rooftop solar installations, support small-business loans, and return money to depositors and bond holders.

Chen’s co-sponsors for the measure were Supervisors Jackie Fielder, Bilal Mahmood, Myrna Melgar and Shamann Walton. Supervisors Connie Chan, Matt Dorsey, Rafael Mandelman were also listed on the yes campaign’s website as supporters.

Proponents say that instead of attempting to maximize profits as a private-sector enterprise would, a public bank could reinvest interest payments into community priorities.

Supporters of Prop. B included housing and tenants groups, the San Francisco Labor Council, the League of Women Voters of San Francisco and the San Francisco Public Bank Coalition, among others.

In addition, numerous prominent former officeholders — including former Mayor Art Agnos, former supervisor and state Assemblymember Tom Ammiano, former supervisor Jane Kim, and Aaron Peskin, a former president of the Board of Supervisors — endorsed Prop. B.

Proponents said the usefulness of a public bank had been demonstrated by the Bank of North Dakota, a state-owned entity established in 1919 that promotes the development of agriculture, commerce and industry. They also pointed to international examples.

Opponents included the organizations GrowSF and SPUR, the Bay Area Council regional employer group, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, the San Francisco Apartment Association, and Neighbors for a Better San Francisco’s Blueprint offshoot, among others.

GrowSF said in its voter guide that The City didn’t need a public bank, and the measure was also flawed in its construction, among other things.

SPUR said it recognized the “significant potential” for a public bank to advance San Francisco’s priorities, but it said Prop. B would unnecessarily embed detailed governance structures in the City Charter, thereby limiting future flexibility and adding complexity.

The Yes on B, Our City Our Bank committee raised $392,000, with the biggest donation of $175,000 coming from Saikat Chakrabarti, a wealthy former Stripe engineer and progressive activist who ran for Congress this year but failed to advance past the June primary election.

The San Francisco Foundation also contributed $125,000, and Service Employees International Union Local 2015 contributed $50,000.

In opposition, the group GrowSF Voter Guide spent more than $23,000, and SPUR spent $5,800.

The city Controller’s Office said Prop. B by itself would not directly cost The City, because it does not require the creation of a municipal finance corporation or public bank.

The measure would set forth the mission, principles and governance structures for the new bodies, authorizing the creation of both a board of directors for the municipal finance corporation and an oversight commission, as well as a board of directors and an oversight commission for the bank.

If The City does set up a bank, costs would range from approximately $310 million to $460 million over an eight-year period, according to 2023 estimates by The City’s Reinvestment Working Group, though those numbers could be significantly higher or lower depending on interest rates and changing economic conditions, the Controller’s Office said.

A public bank may use its income to fund operating costs, potentially requiring less city funding, it said.

A municipal finance corporation could make loans but not take deposits — but after three years of operation, it could become a public bank, which could do both, according to a ballot explanation.

Advocates and city government officials have worked for years toward getting a public bank in San Francisco.

In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 857, the California Public Banking Act, which created a process for localities to establish public banks, subject to approval by the Department of Business Oversight and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The law, which is set to sunset in 2028, was co-authored by then-Assemblymember David Chiu, a former District 3 supervisor who is now San Francisco’s City Attorney.

Newsom’s office said in a press release at the time that the law would “allow public banks to leverage taxpayer dollars to address pressing local needs like affordable housing, small business loans, and public infrastructure projects such as rebuilding after wildfires.”

In 2021, the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance establishing the San Francisco Reinvestment Working Group, which in 2023 produced a viability study and governance and business plans that were accepted by the Board of Supervisors.