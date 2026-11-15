San Francisco’s education scene is busy right now—from hands-on art studios to cutting-edge AI companies training the next wave of learners. Here are several standout roles if you love teaching, curriculum, or building learning programs.

Employer: Craft for Team

Craft for Team Location: San Francisco, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time / Other

Part-time / Other Pay: $27–$30/hour, 25–30 hours/week

Lead fun, hands-on workshops like rug tufting, mosaic lamp making, and candle making for private groups and corporate teams. Great fit if you’re organized, love crafting, and enjoy guiding people step-by-step in a studio setting.

Employer: OpenAI

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office; relocation offered)

(hybrid, 3 days/week in office; relocation offered) Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $266K–$295K (plus equity per Indeed posting)

Shape OpenAI’s global certification framework so people can prove real AI skills. This senior role owns competency standards, assessment design, and exam delivery—ideal if you have 10+ years in technical certifications and want to define how AI skills are measured.

Employer: Harvey

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $120,900–$166,200

Run Harvey’s global customer education programs for legal professionals, from webinars to workshops and LMS content. You’ll design role-based learning paths, manage a worldwide webinar calendar, and turn product updates into clear, practical lessons.

Employer: Explorers Prep

Location: San Francisco, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Other / Full-time classroom role

Other / Full-time classroom role Pay: $35–$40/hour

Lead an early childhood classroom, build age-appropriate curriculum, and partner closely with families. Best for experienced early childhood educators (BA or MA in ECE, prior lead teacher experience, infant/toddler units) who want to shape a warm, structured learning space.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.