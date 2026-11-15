San Francisco HR is buzzing right now, especially in tech and sustainable retail. If you’ve got people-ops chops, there are some strong total rewards and HRBP roles open.

Employer: David AI

David AI Location: San Francisco, CA (office-based startup environment)

(office-based startup environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: $185K – $220K

Fast-growing Series B AI company backed by NVIDIA and top VCs. You’ll coach managers, run performance reviews, handle employee relations, and help build people programs from the ground up. Strong benefits (unlimited PTO, top health coverage, 401k, daily meals, Barry’s classes) and visa sponsorship available.

Employer: Rothy’s

Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid – in office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150K – $185K

Lead compensation, benefits, and recognition for a well-known sustainable fashion brand. You’ll own pay strategy, equity structure, benefits design, and leave of absence programs across HQ and retail. Comes with generous PTO, 401(k) match, health coverage, commuter stipend, wellness perks, and strong employee discounts.

Employer: OpenAI

Location: San Francisco, CA (supports SF & NYC GTM teams)

(supports SF & NYC GTM teams) Type: Full-time

Salary: $200K – $320K + equity

High-impact HRBP role for Sales/Revenue/Customer Success teams at a leading AI company. You’ll advise senior leaders on org design, workforce planning, and change management, using data to guide decisions. Strong benefits package including premium health coverage, 401(k) match, generous parental leave, flexible PTO, and daily meals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company lists more detail on scope, level, and benefits that might fit what you’re after.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.