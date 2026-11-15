San Francisco’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for flexible, per diem, and part‑time roles. If you want to keep your schedule your own while still seeing patients, these are worth a look.

Employer: One Medical

One Medical Location: Multiple offices, San Francisco, CA

Multiple offices, Type: Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week)

Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week) Pay: $177/hour

You’ll see a mix of acute, chronic, and wellness visits in-office plus some telehealth, without panel-building. Great fit for Board Certified/Eligible Internal or Family Medicine physicians who want flexible hours, strong clinical support, malpractice coverage, CME stipend, and access to One Medical’s full benefits if you reach 24+ hours/week.

Employer: One Medical

One Medical Location: Cow Hollow + multiple SF offices

+ multiple SF offices Type: Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week)

Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week) Pay: $177/hour

Outpatient primary care for all ages (0+), with in-person and some telehealth visits. Ideal if you’re FM or Med/Peds trained, want variety without panel management, and value weekly learning time, malpractice coverage, CME support, and access to robust benefits at higher hours.

Employer: One Medical

One Medical Location: West Portal + surrounding SF offices

+ surrounding SF offices Type: Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week)

Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week) Pay: $177/hour

Similar setup to the Cow Hollow role but based in West Portal. You’ll handle a broad range of primary care needs for all ages, with strong team huddles, tech-forward workflows, malpractice fully covered, and eligibility for CME and other clinician perks.

Employer: One Medical

One Medical Location: West Portal + surrounding SF offices

+ surrounding SF offices Type: Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week)

Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week) Pay: $96/hour

For experienced NPs or PAs in outpatient primary care or urgent care who want flexible hours. You’ll do in-person and some telehealth visits, get malpractice fully covered, an UpToDate subscription, and access to broader benefits if you work 24+ hours/week.

Employer: One Medical

One Medical Location: Multiple offices, San Francisco, CA

Multiple offices, Type: Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week)

Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week) Pay: $96/hour

Citywide version of the NP/PA role, covering multiple SF clinics. Good if you like variety across sites, evidence-based primary care, and want malpractice coverage, tech support (laptop + EHR), and CME perks.

Employer: Crewlia

Location: In-person, San Francisco, CA

In-person, Type: Part-time contract

You’ll provide in-person therapy from your own office space, with the option to support telehealth. Open to CA-licensed LMFT, LCSW, LPCC, or LCP clinicians who want to control their schedule and highlight their specialties via a provider profile.

Employer: Crewlia

Location: In-person, San Francisco, CA

In-person, Type: Part-time contract

Very similar to the Psychotherapist role: in-person sessions from your own office, plus possible telehealth. Designed for California-licensed therapists who want flexible, part-time client work and control over their availability.

Employer: Senior Helpers of San Francisco

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Part-time

Hands-on, one-on-one care helping seniors stay safe and independent at home—conversation, hobbies, meal prep, and daily living support. Good for caring people with some experience with seniors who want flexible schedules, team support, and chances to grow skills in home care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.