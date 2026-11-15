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San Francisco
🏥 San Francisco Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
5 days ago
San Francisco’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for flexible, per diem, and part‑time roles. If you want to keep your schedule your own while still seeing patients, these are worth a look.
Per Diem Primary Care Physician (Casual Employee)
- Employer: One Medical
- Location: Multiple offices, San Francisco, CA
- Type: Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week)
- Pay: $177/hour
You’ll see a mix of acute, chronic, and wellness visits in-office plus some telehealth, without panel-building. Great fit for Board Certified/Eligible Internal or Family Medicine physicians who want flexible hours, strong clinical support, malpractice coverage, CME stipend, and access to One Medical’s full benefits if you reach 24+ hours/week.
Per Diem Family Medicine Physician (Casual Employee) – Cow Hollow
- Employer: One Medical
- Location: Cow Hollow + multiple SF offices
- Type: Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week)
- Pay: $177/hour
Outpatient primary care for all ages (0+), with in-person and some telehealth visits. Ideal if you’re FM or Med/Peds trained, want variety without panel management, and value weekly learning time, malpractice coverage, CME support, and access to robust benefits at higher hours.
Per Diem Family Medicine Physician (Casual Employee) – West Portal
- Employer: One Medical
- Location: West Portal + surrounding SF offices
- Type: Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week)
- Pay: $177/hour
Similar setup to the Cow Hollow role but based in West Portal. You’ll handle a broad range of primary care needs for all ages, with strong team huddles, tech-forward workflows, malpractice fully covered, and eligibility for CME and other clinician perks.
Per Diem Family Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant (Casual Employee) – West Portal
- Employer: One Medical
- Location: West Portal + surrounding SF offices
- Type: Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week)
- Pay: $96/hour
For experienced NPs or PAs in outpatient primary care or urgent care who want flexible hours. You’ll do in-person and some telehealth visits, get malpractice fully covered, an UpToDate subscription, and access to broader benefits if you work 24+ hours/week.
Per Diem Family Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant (Casual Employee)
- Employer: One Medical
- Location: Multiple offices, San Francisco, CA
- Type: Per diem, casual employee (8–23 hrs/week)
- Pay: $96/hour
Citywide version of the NP/PA role, covering multiple SF clinics. Good if you like variety across sites, evidence-based primary care, and want malpractice coverage, tech support (laptop + EHR), and CME perks.
Psychotherapist
- Employer: Crewlia
- Location: In-person, San Francisco, CA
- Type: Part-time contract
You’ll provide in-person therapy from your own office space, with the option to support telehealth. Open to CA-licensed LMFT, LCSW, LPCC, or LCP clinicians who want to control their schedule and highlight their specialties via a provider profile.
Mental Health Therapist
- Employer: Crewlia
- Location: In-person, San Francisco, CA
- Type: Part-time contract
Very similar to the Psychotherapist role: in-person sessions from your own office, plus possible telehealth. Designed for California-licensed therapists who want flexible, part-time client work and control over their availability.
Personal Caregiver
- Employer: Senior Helpers of San Francisco
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Part-time
Hands-on, one-on-one care helping seniors stay safe and independent at home—conversation, hobbies, meal prep, and daily living support. Good for caring people with some experience with seniors who want flexible schedules, team support, and chances to grow skills in home care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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