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🚔 San Francisco Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings
San Francisco has steady demand for safety and security staff, especially in housing and concierge-style roles. These three openings all offer stable hours and clear duties in well-defined settings.
Security Officer Front Desk: 8pm-4am Friday-Tuesday
- Employer: SGT Private Security, Inc.
- Location: SOMA, San Francisco, CA (apartments, about 5 blocks from Pier 39)
- Type: Full-time, Friday–Tuesday, 8pm–4am (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $26/hr + $1/hr uniform maintenance = $27/hr
Overnight front desk role at a residential high-rise: monitor cameras, handle packages, assist residents, and do patrols. Comes with vacation that grows every year, annual cash bonus, birthday Amazon gift card, and all uniforms provided.
Security Supervisor (Concierge)
- Employer: GardaWorld Security Services US
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Sat–Sun: 5:30am–2:00pm (Security Supervisor)
- Mon–Wed: 9:30am–6:00am (Security Ambassador)
- Pay: $31/hr (Supervisor) and $26/hr (Ambassador)
Lead a concierge-style security team in office/hotel/retail settings with a strong customer service focus. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, disability and life insurance, plus free uniforms and clear growth paths.
Desk Clerk (Part-Time) – Lark Landing
- Employer: Mercy Housing
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week
- Pay: $20–$22/hr, DOE
Front desk and security support at an affordable housing community: greet residents and visitors, keep a visitor log, answer phones, and do scheduled patrols. Strong benefits for part-time, including multiple health plans, PTO, holidays, 403(b) with match, and paid volunteer time.
If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good public safety roles in SF tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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