San Francisco has steady demand for safety and security staff, especially in housing and concierge-style roles. These three openings all offer stable hours and clear duties in well-defined settings.

Employer: SGT Private Security, Inc.

SGT Private Security, Inc. Location: SOMA, San Francisco, CA (apartments, about 5 blocks from Pier 39)

(apartments, about 5 blocks from Pier 39) Type: Full-time , Friday–Tuesday, 8pm–4am (40 hrs/week)

, Friday–Tuesday, Pay: $26/hr + $1/hr uniform maintenance = $27/hr

Overnight front desk role at a residential high-rise: monitor cameras, handle packages, assist residents, and do patrols. Comes with vacation that grows every year, annual cash bonus, birthday Amazon gift card, and all uniforms provided.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services US

GardaWorld Security Services US Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week Sat–Sun: 5:30am–2:00pm (Security Supervisor) Mon–Wed: 9:30am–6:00am (Security Ambassador)

, 40 hrs/week Pay: $31/hr (Supervisor) and $26/hr (Ambassador)

Lead a concierge-style security team in office/hotel/retail settings with a strong customer service focus. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, disability and life insurance, plus free uniforms and clear growth paths.

Employer: Mercy Housing

Mercy Housing Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Part-time , 24 hrs/week

, Pay: $20–$22/hr, DOE

Front desk and security support at an affordable housing community: greet residents and visitors, keep a visitor log, answer phones, and do scheduled patrols. Strong benefits for part-time, including multiple health plans, PTO, holidays, 403(b) with match, and paid volunteer time.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good public safety roles in SF tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.