San Francisco’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—lots of action in transportation, robotics, clean energy, and public infrastructure. If you’re technical and ready for your next move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AECOM

AECOM Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $240,000/year

Lead mid‑ to large‑scale Caltrans highway and roadway projects as the Lead Engineer, handling design packages, QA/QC, and mentoring staff. Great fit if you have 8+ years in transportation, strong MicroStation/Civil 3D skills, and want big‑impact infrastructure work with global resources behind you.

Employer: Newtson Industries

Location: San Francisco, CA (Cow Hollow, in-person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Base Salary: $200,000 – $400,000/year

Total Comp: $300,000 up to $2M+ for exceptional performance

Own all mechanical and electrical hardware for a robot designed to catch NFL‑level football passes. Super hands‑on role using rapid prototyping, off‑the‑shelf parts, and custom machining—perfect if you love high‑impact robotics, fast iteration, and being one of ~10 people at a very small, ambitious team.

Employer: Armada

Location: Remote (Tier 1 pay includes SF Bay Area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Tier 1 – e.g., SF Bay Area): $130,824 – $163,530/year

Design power systems for rugged, modular AI data centers deployed worldwide. You’ll own single‑line diagrams, arc flash studies, LV distribution, and support manufacturers and field commissioning—ideal if you have 3–7 years in data centers/industrial power and want to ship real hardware, not just reports.

Employer: SPAN

Location: San Francisco, CA (SoMa, hybrid/in-office culture)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (venture‑backed, competitive comp + equity)

Build and run the hardware test and reliability program for SPAN’s smart electrical products that power home electrification. Great if you have 5+ years testing power electronics/boards, are strong with Python automation, and want your work to directly support decarbonization and clean energy.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: San Francisco or Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $190,000 – $260,000/year

Senior leadership role guiding transportation-sector electrical design—from power distribution and lighting to emergency systems and MV work. Best for a PE with 12+ years’ experience who wants to lead teams, set standards, and act as a technical authority on major infrastructure projects.

Employer: Gensler

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $130,000/year + bonuses

Sit at the crossroads of architecture and computation, helping project teams use Revit, Dynamo, Rhino/Grasshopper, and custom tools, plus ML/AI workflows. Ideal if you’re an architect/engineer with 4+ years AEC experience, strong coding (Revit API + Python/C#/JS), and love building digital workflows for design.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: San Francisco, CA (also LA, Irvine, San Diego, Riverside)

(also LA, Irvine, San Diego, Riverside) Type: Full-time summer internship

Full-time Pay: $23.90 – $32.22/hour

12‑week internship where you’ll learn MEP design basics, support real projects, and work with a mentor. Great for students in Mechanical/Electrical/Architectural Engineering graduating August 2027 or later who want big‑firm experience.

Employer: City and County of San Francisco

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time (via citywide exam)

Full-time (via citywide exam) Salary: Not listed

Citywide Principal Architect exam that feeds multiple departments. If you have 9+ years of architecture experience (6+ as a licensed architect) and a CA Architect license, this puts you in the pool to lead major public design and construction programs across the city.

Employer: City and County of San Francisco

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time (via citywide exam)

Full-time (via citywide exam) Salary: Not listed

City exam for Mechanical Associate Engineer roles across departments. You’ll design and review mechanical systems, supervise junior staff, and support city projects. Requires 3 years of engineering experience and a CA PE in Mechanical.

Employer: City and County of San Francisco

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time (via citywide exam)

Full-time (via citywide exam) Salary: Not listed

Similar to the mechanical posting, but focused on electrical systems—design, specs, cost estimates, and supervision for city infrastructure. Requires 3 years of experience and a CA PE in Electrical; passing the exam gets you on an eligible list used by multiple departments.

Employer: Innovative robotics company (name not listed)

Innovative robotics company (name not listed) Location: San Francisco, CA (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $170,000 – $230,000/year + equity

Own the entire power architecture for autonomous robots that build and maintain AI infrastructure. You’ll design DC/DC converters, motor drives, and power distribution from concept through production—perfect if you’re a 3–10 year power electronics engineer who wants deep technical ownership at a small, hardware‑heavy startup.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and throw your hat in soon—SF engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.