San Francisco is buzzing with high-level roles right now, especially for leaders who can run complex programs, products, and engineering teams. If you’re ready to step up, these openings span AI, fintech, infra, consulting, and more.

Employer: Recruiting Bond International (for a seed-stage applied research lab)

Recruiting Bond International (for a seed-stage applied research lab) Location: San Francisco, CA (in-person)

Salary: $350,000 – $500,000 + competitive equity

Type: Full-time

Build and lead the engineering org for a tiny, seed-stage lab building self-improving AI agents for enterprise knowledge work. Hands-on role: you still ship code, own architecture, and are the technical face with customers.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: Not listed (senior PM level)

Not listed (senior PM level) Type: Full-time, telecommute options, relocation available

Run up to six commercial/industrial electrical contracts at once, from permits and schedules to budgets and closeout. Strong NEC knowledge plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonus, PTO, and relocation.

(Note: There’s a duplicate posting for this same role; this is the single, deduped listing.)

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: San Francisco, CA (open to all US locations, heavy travel)

Salary: $175,000 – $250,000 + discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead large, complex merger integration and carve-out programs for private equity portfolio companies. 15+ years’ consulting experience and comfort traveling 75%+ of the time are key.

Employer: EY-Parthenon

Location: San Francisco, CA (also NYC, Chicago, LA)

Salary: $130,000 – $205,000 + benefits

Type: Full-time, hybrid (in-person ~3 days/week)

Mid-level strategy/operations role focused on telecom private equity portfolio companies. You’ll run data-driven workstreams on growth, pricing, GTM, and operations.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Location: San Francisco County, CA (discuss location with recruiter)

Salary (CA): $198,100 – $321,500

Type: Full-time

Own product direction for AI agents that support tax, audit, and advisory teams at a top-6 accounting firm. Senior IC role: you set roadmap, define quality metrics, and coach other PMs.

Employer: Faire

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid: 3 days/week in office)

Salary: $220,000 – $302,500 + equity & benefits

Type: Full-time

Lead strategy for Faire’s incentives and membership programs (Insider, seasonal sales, spend challenges). Great fit if you’ve run loyalty or incentive products and are strong with unit economics.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: San Francisco, CA (onsite as needed)

Salary: $174,900 – $263,105 + bonus potential

Type: Full-time

Senior PM role leading design-build water and wastewater projects. You’ll own cost, schedule, quality, and client relationships across complex infrastructure work.

Employer: Samsara

Location: Remote (US), HQ in San Francisco, CA

Salary: $130,602 – $219,500 + RSUs & bonus

Type: Full-time

High-impact PM role building AI-powered products for physical operations (transportation, field services, etc.). You’ll own outcomes end-to-end and work across hardware, software, and AI.

Employer: Crusoe

Location: San Francisco, CA; Denver, CO; or Dallas, TX

Salary: Up to $230,000 + bonus + RSUs

Type: Full-time

Run a multi-workstream global physical security program (access control, CCTV, GSOC buildout) for an AI infrastructure company. You own outcomes across many teams without direct authority.

Employer: Lambda

Location: San Francisco, CA (4 days/week in office)

Salary: $291,000 – $430,000

Type: Full-time

Senior PM role owning core storage products for an AI cloud. Ideal if you’ve built storage at a cloud provider and want to define how data lives and moves for large AI workloads.

Employer: Figure

Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: $114,400 – $160,000 + 25% bonus + equity

Type: Full-time

Own back-office systems for a blockchain-native lending platform: servicing, payments, money movement, and vendor integrations. Great for PMs with lending/finops experience.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a Bay Area GC)

Location: San Francisco Bay Area (projects in San Jose, CA)

Salary: $185,000 – $225,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead multifamily podium projects from precon through closeout. Strong pipeline of Bay Area work plus vehicle allowance, 401(k) match, and full benefits.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead Oracle EPM implementations (planning, forecasting, consolidation, reporting) for finance transformations. Requires 7+ years of Oracle finance consulting.

Employer: Uber

Location: San Francisco, CA (50%+ in-office)

Salary: $169,000 – $188,000 + bonus, equity & benefits

Type: Full-time

Own the global governance and operating model for Uber’s workplace/real estate “Places” org. Heavy on executive stakeholder management, PMO leadership, and integrated planning.

Employer: CLERA

Location: San Francisco, CA (onsite; some remote considered)

Salary: $130,000 – $225,000

Type: Full-time

Run complex data and evaluation programs for AI research teams. You’ll turn fuzzy requests into structured programs, manage vendors, and improve LLM/agent evaluation pipelines.

Employer: Cisco (ThousandEyes)

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 2 days/week in office)

Salary: $171,600 – $245,000 (up to $281,800 in NYC metro)

Type: Full-time

Own strategy and growth for application synthetics in ThousandEyes. Great fit if you know observability/APM or networking and want to push AI-native monitoring.

Employer: Gradient

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 1–2 days/week onsite)

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 + equity

Type: Full-time

TPM role at a climate-tech hardware startup building low-carbon heat pumps. You’ll run cross-functional hardware programs, manage ECOs/BOMs, and coordinate with suppliers.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full description, and send a tailored resume this week while roles are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.