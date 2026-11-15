San Francisco’s customer-facing jobs are busy and hiring, from animal care to banking to hotels. If you like helping people (and pets), there’s a nice mix of full-time and flexible roles here.

Employer: City & County of San Francisco / HumanePro listing

City & County of San Francisco / Location: 1419 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time, Temporary Provisional Civil Service

Salary: $69,758 – $88,972/year

Deadline: November 20, 2026 (may close any time after Nov 10, 2026)

Help people and animals at SF’s open-admission shelter. You’ll handle front-desk and phone questions, process adoptions and surrenders, explain animal laws, and safely handle and transport animals on a 5‑day/week, rotating schedule including weekends and holidays.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Multiple branches in San Francisco, Daly City, South San Francisco, Millbrae, San Bruno, Pacifica

Multiple branches in Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.00 – $31.00/hour

Posting End Date: December 12, 2026 (may close early)

Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle teller transactions, and have discovery chats to match customers with the right products. Good fit if you have 6+ months of customer interaction experience and can work Saturdays; comes with full benefits, 6 weeks of paid training, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Woodlands Market

Location: San Francisco, CA (gourmet grocery store)

(gourmet grocery store) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20 – $23/hour

Stock and rotate dairy and grocery items, receive deliveries, keep back stock organized, and help shoppers. Early birds wanted—shifts often start around 3 a.m.; role comes with health benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and a 35% employee discount.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Hybrid remote – San Francisco, CA 94114

Type: Part-time to near full-time (20–50 hours/week)

Pay Range: $28.43 – $34.24/hour

Take calls and messages from customers, solve issues or route them to the right team, and log everything clearly in Microsoft Office and other systems. This hybrid role mixes phone work, admin, and some cash handling, with benefits like health insurance, PTO, and a 401(k).

Employer: Oceanic Enterprises (hotel)

(hotel) Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time evenings, 3–11 p.m., weekends required

Pay: From $20/hour

Check guests in and out, manage reservations, answer questions about rooms and rates, and coordinate with housekeeping. Good for someone with a friendly, chatty style who wants hotel experience and can reliably work evenings and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.