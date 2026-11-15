undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Francisco
🛒 San Francisco Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
San Francisco’s customer-facing jobs are busy and hiring, from animal care to banking to hotels. If you like helping people (and pets), there’s a nice mix of full-time and flexible roles here.
Shelter Service Representative – Animal Care & Control
- Employer: City & County of San Francisco / HumanePro listing
- Location: 1419 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time, Temporary Provisional Civil Service
- Salary: $69,758 – $88,972/year
- Deadline: November 20, 2026 (may close any time after Nov 10, 2026)
Help people and animals at SF’s open-admission shelter. You’ll handle front-desk and phone questions, process adoptions and surrenders, explain animal laws, and safely handle and transport animals on a 5‑day/week, rotating schedule including weekends and holidays.
Associate Personal Banker – The Heights District
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Multiple branches in San Francisco, Daly City, South San Francisco, Millbrae, San Bruno, Pacifica
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $23.00 – $31.00/hour
- Posting End Date: December 12, 2026 (may close early)
Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle teller transactions, and have discovery chats to match customers with the right products. Good fit if you have 6+ months of customer interaction experience and can work Saturdays; comes with full benefits, 6 weeks of paid training, and clear growth paths.
Grocery Clerk / Dairy Order Writer
- Employer: Woodlands Market
- Location: San Francisco, CA (gourmet grocery store)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $20 – $23/hour
Stock and rotate dairy and grocery items, receive deliveries, keep back stock organized, and help shoppers. Early birds wanted—shifts often start around 3 a.m.; role comes with health benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and a 35% employee discount.
Customer Assurance Specialist
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Hybrid remote – San Francisco, CA 94114
- Type: Part-time to near full-time (20–50 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $28.43 – $34.24/hour
Take calls and messages from customers, solve issues or route them to the right team, and log everything clearly in Microsoft Office and other systems. This hybrid role mixes phone work, admin, and some cash handling, with benefits like health insurance, PTO, and a 401(k).
Evening Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: Oceanic Enterprises (hotel)
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time evenings, 3–11 p.m., weekends required
- Pay: From $20/hour
Check guests in and out, manage reservations, answer questions about rooms and rates, and coordinate with housekeeping. Good for someone with a friendly, chatty style who wants hotel experience and can reliably work evenings and weekends.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.