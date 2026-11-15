San Francisco’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing, especially around AI, SaaS, and enterprise tech. If you like closing complex deals or building pipeline from scratch, this week’s roles are strong.

Employer: Greystar

Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site, high-rise community)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.12–$25.00/hour + bonuses, 20% housing discount

Help keep a 440-unit SoMa high-rise leased up through tours, marketing, and renewals. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of leasing or sales and want strong benefits and clear bonus upside.

Employer: Filevine EU

Location: San Francisco, CA (mostly onsite)

Type: Full-time

Comp: OTE $239,000 (40/60 base/variable, uncapped commissions)

Quota-carrying AE role selling legal case management software into government mid-market accounts. Ideal if you have 2–3+ years in mid-market SaaS sales and are comfortable running full-cycle deals and forecasting.

Employer: Filevine EU

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid or onsite)

Type: Full-time

Comp: OTE $239,000 (40/60 base/variable, uncapped commissions)

Own a territory selling Filevine’s Legal AI time & billing platform to mid-market customers. Best for 3–5+ years enterprise SaaS AEs who like complex, multi-stakeholder cycles and hybrid work.

Employer: Mecka AI

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp: $150,000–$200,000

Sell large, highly technical data programs to robotics and embodied AI labs. Great if you have 7+ years enterprise AI/data/dev-tools sales and want to own a tight book of seven-figure, multi-stakeholder deals.

Employer: GVW Group (Autocar)

Location: Remote – US, covering California (travel-heavy)

Type: Full-time

Comp: Competitive + performance upside (no exact range listed)

Lead territory sales for premium heavy trucks into top construction fleets. Best for 8+ years outside sales in heavy truck/construction with strong account management and willingness to travel.

Employer: Xtract One Technologies

Location: San Francisco, CA (remote/field within territory)

Type: Full-time

Comp: $120,000–$135,000 base, OTE $300,000+ + stock options

Hunter role selling AI-powered threat detection systems into stadiums, venues, and large facilities. Ideal for 8+ years B2B tech sales with complex, long cycles and 6–8 figure deals.

Employer: Camunda

Location: Remote, US (including SF)

Type: Full-time

Comp (US): $320,000–$360,000 total target cash (base + variable) + equity

Own full-cycle enterprise deals for Camunda’s AI orchestration platform with large buying committees. Great for seasoned enterprise AEs used to six-figure+ software deals and strategic territory planning.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Greater San Francisco Bay Area (in-office culture)

Type: Full-time

Comp: Not listed (includes benefits + incentives)

Grow mortgage and consumer lending business through self-sourced networks and community outreach. Best for 3+ years loan origination pros with strong Realtor/builder relationships and SAFE Act eligibility.

Employer: Global Relay

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp (SF): $100,000–$130,000 base + commissions + benefits

Own a portfolio of SMB/mid-market accounts for a compliance-focused SaaS platform. Good fit if you have 3+ years CSM/Account Management, are data-savvy, and like renewals + expansion.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Francisco, CA (travel 20–60%)

Type: Full-time

Comp: $163,400–$322,100 + discretionary bonus

Lead ARR growth and commercial strategy for Deloitte’s IntelligentOps product across supply chain and manufacturing. Ideal for 10+ years in enterprise product/analytics/AI sales or commercialization.

Employer: Lambda

Location: San Francisco, CA (4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Comp: $145,000–$215,000 + equity & benefits

Run complex, multi-year GPU cloud deals with AI-native and enterprise customers. Best for 7+ years closing multi-million cloud/IaaS deals and comfort selling to ML and infra leaders.

Employer: Phigenics

Location: Hybrid – San Francisco Bay Area

Type: Full-time

Comp: Not listed

Own and grow existing water-management accounts, focusing on renewals, upsell, and program delivery. Good for early–mid career account managers with a bachelor’s degree and interest in technical/environmental services.

Employer: Quanta

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp: $80,000–$130,000

First outbound SDR building the motion for a new finance system of record. Perfect if you’re hungry to master outbound (calls, email, LinkedIn) and grow into an AE at an early-stage startup.

Employer: Harvey

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp: $250,600–$344,500

Lead and scale partner marketing across data, AI, and services partners for a fast-growing legal AI company. Best for 10+ years B2B marketing leaders with deep partner/channel experience and team management.

Employer: Pallet

Location: San Francisco, CA (in-person, ~50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Comp: $180,000–$240,000 OTE (70/30 split) + equity

Build Pallet’s investment-firm and advisor partnership channel from scratch to drive qualified pipeline. Great for 5–10 years in partnerships, sales, consulting, or investing with strong network-building skills.

Employer: Ironclad

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, Tue–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Comp: OTE $85,000–$95,000 + equity & strong benefits

Top-of-funnel role building pipeline for an AI contracting platform. Ideal for 1+ year BDR experience in SaaS and someone who wants to grow into closing roles.

Employer: Cohere

Location: San Francisco, CA (remote-friendly with SF office)

Type: Full-time

Comp: $150,000–$210,000

Own enterprise comms programs that tell customer stories and drive trust for a leading AI model company. Best for 8+ years in B2B comms with strong media relationships and launch experience.

Employer: Collectly

Location: San Francisco Bay Area (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Comp: $90,000–$110,000 OTE

Phone-first SDR role building pipeline with large healthcare organizations for an AI RCM platform. Good for 6–12+ months SDR/BDR experience and people who like high-call-volume, strategic outreach.

Employer: CLERA

Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Comp: Not listed

Lead company acquisition and client success for an AI-powered talent marketplace, from outbound to onboarding. Great for 1–2+ years in client-facing/growth/ops roles and someone who likes both strategy and hands-on outreach.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full description—many of these teams are open to non-traditional backgrounds.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.