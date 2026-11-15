San Francisco’s finance scene is busy right now, with big salaries for folks who bring serious experience. Here are several high-impact roles worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (Bulge Bracket / Elite Boutique background preferred)

Not listed (Bulge Bracket / Elite Boutique background preferred) Location: San Francisco, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $350,000 – $400,000 per year

Lead end-to-end M&A and capital markets deals, from strategy and modeling to execution. Ideal if you have 10+ years in top-tier investment banking and want to own high-stakes transactions and complex financial analysis.

Employer: Marsh

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

(hybrid, ~3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $212,000 – $318,000 base + potential performance incentives

Lead large health and benefits clients, shape strategy, and mentor a growing team at a global firm. Great fit if you’re ASA/FSA with big-client consulting experience and want both technical depth and client-facing work.

Employer: Shield AI

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $240,000 + bonus, benefits, equity (for regular full-time)

Own the long-range financial model for a fast-growing defense-tech company, working directly with the CFO, CEO, and Board. Best for someone with 8–10 years in IB/PE/HF/equity research and deep Aerospace & Defense finance experience.

Employer: Shield AI

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Part-time (compensation range applies; benefits mainly for full-time/eligible roles)

(compensation range applies; benefits mainly for full-time/eligible roles) Salary: $97,000 – $146,000

Hands-on role owning key close and GL areas while helping build a best-in-class accounting function. Great if you have 4+ years in public accounting or high-growth companies, CPA/CPA-eligible, and want impact beyond routine close work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level or scope for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.