🚨 Teen surfer helps save man after Golden Gate Bridge jump

On Tuesday afternoon near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, a 17-year-old surfer, Colby Ralls of San Rafael, and two other surfers helped save a man who had just jumped from the bridge.

People on the bridge were shouting for help, and when the surfers saw the man fall, they paddled over within seconds. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was yelling for help and could not swim.

The three surfers pulled him onto a surfboard, kept him afloat, and talked to him to keep him calm until a U.S. Coast Guard rescue boat arrived a few minutes later.

According to U.S. Coast Guard Lt. John Thompson, the surfers’ quick actions gave the man the vital seconds needed to survive the impact and cold water. The Coast Guard says the man was in stable condition when he was transferred to an ambulance.

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