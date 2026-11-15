undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful & Cuddly Cats Ready for Adoption in San Francisco
Looking for a feline friend in San Francisco? These sweet cats and kittens are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love.
Fish
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Fawn Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (San Francisco, CA)
About Fish: Fish was adopted from a foster family near the end of the pandemic. She loves to cuddle and is very playful, but she’s also sensitive to loud or sudden noises, so a calmer home would likely suit her best.
👉 Meet Fish and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Saffron
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA
- Phone: (415) 522-3500
Saffron is a young tuxedo kitten at the San Francisco SPCA. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle training.
👉 Meet Saffron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toodles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or Chocolate
- Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA
- Phone: (415) 522-3500
Toodles is a brown/chocolate kitten looking for a loving home through the San Francisco SPCA. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Toodles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Missy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or Chocolate
- Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA
- Phone: (415) 522-3500
Missy is another sweet brown/chocolate kitten at the San Francisco SPCA. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, caring home.
👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tasha
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White or Tuxedo with orange and cream
- Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA
- Phone: (415) 522-3500
Tasha is a striking new arrival from San Francisco Animal Care & Control, now at the San Francisco SPCA. Her coat is described as a “masterpiece” of swirling black, golden orange, and creamy white, with a cute two-tone face, big golden eyes, and long whiskers.
👉 Meet Tasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chicken
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (San Francisco, CA)
About Chicken: Chicken is a playful male cat who loves to cuddle and sleeps a lot during the day. Like Fish, he does not like sudden noises, so a quieter home would be ideal.
👉 Meet Chicken and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the San Francisco area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the San Francisco SPCA at (415) 522-3500 or contact the private owners through their Adoptapet listings. Sharing these cats with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.