Looking for a feline friend in San Francisco? These sweet cats and kittens are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Fawn Tabby

Tan/Fawn Tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (San Francisco, CA)

About Fish: Fish was adopted from a foster family near the end of the pandemic. She loves to cuddle and is very playful, but she’s also sensitive to loud or sudden noises, so a calmer home would likely suit her best.

👉 Meet Fish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA

Phone: (415) 522-3500

Saffron is a young tuxedo kitten at the San Francisco SPCA. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle training.

👉 Meet Saffron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or Chocolate

Brown or Chocolate Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA

Phone: (415) 522-3500

Toodles is a brown/chocolate kitten looking for a loving home through the San Francisco SPCA. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Toodles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or Chocolate

Brown or Chocolate Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA

Phone: (415) 522-3500

Missy is another sweet brown/chocolate kitten at the San Francisco SPCA. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, caring home.

👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White or Tuxedo with orange and cream

Black & White or Tuxedo with orange and cream Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA

Phone: (415) 522-3500

Tasha is a striking new arrival from San Francisco Animal Care & Control, now at the San Francisco SPCA. Her coat is described as a “masterpiece” of swirling black, golden orange, and creamy white, with a cute two-tone face, big golden eyes, and long whiskers.

👉 Meet Tasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (San Francisco, CA)

About Chicken: Chicken is a playful male cat who loves to cuddle and sleeps a lot during the day. Like Fish, he does not like sudden noises, so a quieter home would be ideal.

👉 Meet Chicken and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the San Francisco area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the San Francisco SPCA at (415) 522-3500 or contact the private owners through their Adoptapet listings. Sharing these cats with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.