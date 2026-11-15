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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Francisco Right Now
San Francisco neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from clothing to pet supplies. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Giving away these dresses 👗💝
Item: Free women’s dresses (second-hand)
Details: Cindy, the founder of Giftsy (a clothing gifting and swapping community), is giving away at least two dresses this week. These are second-hand pieces meant to get a new life instead of going to waste.
- Condition: Gently used / second-hand (exact condition varies by dress)
- Category: Clothing & accessories
- Location: Rincon Hill, San Francisco, CA
- Platform: Nextdoor
Maternity Tights - Black and Beige
Item: Maternity tights and nylons
Details: A collection of black and beige maternity tights/nylons, all size A. Great if you’re expecting and want some extra pairs without spending money.
- Sizes: All Size A
- Colors: Black and beige
- Category: Clothing & accessories
- Location: Central Sunset, San Francisco, CA
- Platform: Nextdoor
Assorted Cat Food and Treats
Item: Cat food and treats bundle
Details: Mixed bundle of cat food and treats, including:
- Holistic Natural Feline Chicken Meal Formula
- Greenies Dental Treats
- Organic Cat Treats
Perfect if you have a cat and want to try a few different products.
- Category: Pet supplies
- Location: Duboce Triangle, San Francisco, CA
- Platform: Nextdoor
Royal Canin Kitten Food Bundle
Item: Royal Canin kitten food bundle
Details: A mix of dry and wet food for kittens, all from Royal Canin. Handy if you’ve just adopted a kitten or are fostering.
- Brand: Royal Canin
- Includes: Dry food and wet food for kittens
- Category: Pet supplies
- Location: Duboce Triangle, San Francisco, CA
- Platform: Nextdoor
Professional Carpet & Sofa Cleaning in San Francisco
Item: Professional carpet and sofa cleaning service
Details: Listing for professional carpet and sofa cleaning in San Francisco. Check the post to see if there are any free or special community offers attached, and confirm pricing or free options directly with the poster.
- Service type: Carpet and sofa cleaning
- Category: Other / Services
- Location: Tenderloin, San Francisco, CA
- Platform: Nextdoor
If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items and deals in San Francisco tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.