San Francisco neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from clothing to pet supplies. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: Free women’s dresses (second-hand)

Details: Cindy, the founder of Giftsy (a clothing gifting and swapping community), is giving away at least two dresses this week. These are second-hand pieces meant to get a new life instead of going to waste.

Condition: Gently used / second-hand (exact condition varies by dress)

Gently used / second-hand (exact condition varies by dress) Category: Clothing & accessories

Location: Rincon Hill, San Francisco, CA

Platform: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Maternity tights and nylons

Details: A collection of black and beige maternity tights/nylons, all size A. Great if you’re expecting and want some extra pairs without spending money.

Sizes: All Size A

All Colors: Black and beige

Category: Clothing & accessories

Location: Central Sunset, San Francisco, CA

Platform: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Cat food and treats bundle

Details: Mixed bundle of cat food and treats, including:

Holistic Natural Feline Chicken Meal Formula

Greenies Dental Treats

Organic Cat Treats

Perfect if you have a cat and want to try a few different products.

Category: Pet supplies

Location: Duboce Triangle, San Francisco, CA

Platform: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Royal Canin kitten food bundle

Details: A mix of dry and wet food for kittens, all from Royal Canin. Handy if you’ve just adopted a kitten or are fostering.

Brand: Royal Canin

Includes: Dry food and wet food for kittens

for kittens Category: Pet supplies

Location: Duboce Triangle, San Francisco, CA

Platform: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Professional carpet and sofa cleaning service

Details: Listing for professional carpet and sofa cleaning in San Francisco. Check the post to see if there are any free or special community offers attached, and confirm pricing or free options directly with the poster.

Service type: Carpet and sofa cleaning

Carpet and sofa cleaning Category: Other / Services

Location: Tenderloin, San Francisco, CA

Platform: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items and deals in San Francisco tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.