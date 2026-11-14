⚠️ Youth art celebration at SF Public Library canceled

The “Celebration: Youth Talented Art Exhibition” event, which was planned as a special ceremony and exhibition for award‑winning young artists ages 6–18 from across the Bay Area, has been canceled.

The program was to feature 80+ original artworks created by local students and was organized in partnership with the Chinese American Association of Commerce and the San Francisco Chinese School Association as part of SFPL’s Chinese American Interest and Weaving Stories (AANHPI) programming.

Since this event is now canceled, there’s nothing you need to sign up for or attend at this time.