San Francisco’s supply chain scene is busy right now, especially for people who can blend operations, procurement, and leadership. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Checkr, Inc.

Checkr, Inc. Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3+ days/week in office)

(hybrid, 3+ days/week in office) Salary (SF range): $151,000 – $178,000 base

Type: Full-time

Lead end-to-end procurement for key spend categories at a fast-growing tech company used by brands like Uber, Airbnb, and DoorDash. This role owns sourcing strategy, vendor negotiations, and RFX work, with strong benefits (100% medical, dental, vision, equity, flexible PTO, wellness stipend, and family-building support).

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: South San Francisco, CA (S. San Francisco Hospital)

(S. San Francisco Hospital) Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, ~8am–4pm)

Hands-on leadership role over hospital supply chain for the OR and perioperative services. You’ll supervise inventory, purchasing, vendor performance, and a small team, keeping critical medical supplies flowing while driving cost savings and compliance.

Employer: Swoon (consulting/contract role)

(consulting/contract role) Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Contract

Senior program manager role focused on procurement controls and audit readiness (ICFR/SOX). Ideal if you have 7–10+ years in procurement or finance operations and enjoy building control frameworks, process narratives, RCMs, and leading cross-functional risk and compliance projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good supply chain roles in SF tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.