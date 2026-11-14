San Francisco’s creative scene is buzzing, and a lot of the action is inside small, fast-moving teams. If you’re into design, video, or content, there are some strong options right now.

Employer: CLERA

CLERA Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site; New York also listed)

(on-site; New York also listed) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive compensation + equity (no exact range listed)

Early-stage AI fintech looking for its first content producer to build a full video engine from scratch. You’ll own YouTube and social video end to end—ideation, scripting, filming, editing—and work directly with leadership on shows and interviews for founders and business owners.

Employer: CLERA

CLERA Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $250,000 + equity

Founding designer at an AI-powered B2B SaaS startup, owning product design end to end. You’ll design complex workflows, set the design system and UX patterns, and also ship frontend code in React + TypeScript, working closely with product leadership.

Employer: Academy of Art University

Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,304/year

Deadline: December 7, 2026

Hands-on role for someone who loves filmmaking, social media, and the arts. You’ll shoot and edit video and stills, create graphic content for campaigns, write digital copy, and help drive brand and enrollment strategy. A reel is required to be considered.

Employer: Halo

Halo Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Small team (about 11 people) focused on a single product, with an emphasis on real building over heavy process. Good fit if you want to do your best product design work in a lean environment without lots of bureaucracy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this often lead to other intros and chances.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.