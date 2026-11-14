An 82-year-old woman who had been missing for 24 hours was safely found in the Presidio after a citywide search that began when her daughter asked SF Sheriff's deputies for help at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Deputies searched in the Sunset District using a drone and checking places she often visited, and the U.S. Park Police later located her and had medics evaluate and clear her. In California, the California Highway Patrol manages the Silver Alert system, which quickly shares information with the public when an elderly or cognitively impaired person goes missing under at-risk conditions.

This content is adapted from materials provided by SF Sheriff's Office