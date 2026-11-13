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San Francisco Bay Area
Bay Area weather radar is working normally
11 days ago
National Weather Service radars for the San Francisco Bay Area are working normally, and there is no radar outage. Some old web pages with outdated information are being shared, but the radar system at https://t.co/sKhgAVX4eI is fully operational.
This content is adapted from materials provided by San Francisco Department of Emergency Management
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.