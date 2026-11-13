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San Francisco Bay Area
Strong winds forecast for Bay Area and Central Coast
11 days ago
Hazardous winds are expected across the Bay Area and Central Coast on Friday morning and afternoon as a cold front moves through, with gusts up to 40 mph and isolated gusts to 50 mph in some spots. Drivers should use extra caution, and everyone should stay away from any downed power lines.
This content is adapted from materials provided by San Francisco Department of Emergency Management
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.