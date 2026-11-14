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Pescadero
Ocean waves near Pescadero strong enough to shake ground
4 days ago
Strong ocean waves near Pescadero are powerful enough to make the ground shake, and nearby sensors have picked up this motion even if people cannot feel it. A detailed science write-up on how these waves create ground motion is available from Berkeley Seismology: https://t.co/AfjHp211ai
This content is adapted from materials provided by NWS Bay Area 🌉
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