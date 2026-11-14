📅 Clay Pinch Pot Workshop for Kids (Age 6+)

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, kids can make a clay pinch pot inspired by the book Chooch Helped by Andrea L. Rogers, illustrated by Rebecca Lee Kunz.

This hands-on workshop is for children ages 6 and older and is part of the Library’s Native American and Indigenous Heritage programs, which highlight Indigenous voices through events, discussions, and performances.

Space is limited and seats are first come, first served, so plan to arrive early with your child.

Hosted by the San Francisco Public Library.